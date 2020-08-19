Google has reportedly filed authorization requests to test the 6GHz network across 17 states in the US. A series of filings, first spotted by Business Insider (via The Verge), was made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US.

In one such document, Google asks for the application to get a confidential treatment. The “highly sensitive” information could expose Google’s plans regarding 6Ghz technology.

Parts of the document redact information, like the type of equipment, station, or transmitters used for legal reasons. As per the report, Google requests the “New Experimental Radio Service License be treated as confidential and not subject to public inspection.” Google believes public disclosure could “cause significant commercial, economic, and competitive harm.”

We can tell that Google wants to conduct experiments in the 6GHz (5650 MHz – 7125 MHz) spectrum to “produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections.”

Google proposes to conduct experimental propagation testing in the 6 GHz band to produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections. In any given area of operation (see Exhibit B), the experimental testing will usually consist of [REDACTED] emitting a constant signal of various bandwidths (including continuous waveform and wider bandwidths to study selective fading) and [REDACTED] measuring the signal characteristics across a wide range of terrain and clutter scenarios, and over various times.

The company will be experimenting with the new spectrum over the next 24 months. According to 9to5Google, testing will commence the following 26 cities,

7 locations in California Atwater

Los Angeles (Google)

Menlo Park

San Bruno (Google)

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

Additionally,

Phoenix, Arizona

Boulder, Colorado

Tampa, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Evanston, Illinois

Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas City, Kansas

Omaha, Nebraska

Las Vegas, Nevada

New York, New York

Raleigh, North Carolina

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland, Oregon

Austin, Texas

Provo, Utah

Blacksburg, Virginia x3

Reston, Virginia

The FCC unanimously voted the 6GHz spectrum open back in April. The WiFi Alliance branded this new spectrum under WiFi 6E to avoid confusion. WiFi 6 has already made it to devices since 2019 with Samsung Galaxy S10 was the first phone to support it.

The 6GHz trumps over previous 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The 2.4GHz band has a frequency range of 70MHz, whereas the 5GHz has a 500MHz of bandwidth. Get this, 6GHz, and WiFi 6E for that matter will allow for 1200MHz of bandwidth. That’s more than two times faster than the current standards.

That said, the unlicensed usage allowance for the 6GHz spectrum has raised many concerns. Some companies say it could interfere with existing infrastructures. In response, Google cites that “The proposed experimental operations will be conducted without harmful interference to other authorized users.”

Expectedly, Google wants to be one of the first to jump on the 6GHz band-wagon. The increased speeds and reliable connection will benefit the internet, gaming, and vehicular communications departments. Offerings like Fiber, Nest, and Stadia could soon be getting a massive upgrade if the 6GHz tests succeed.