Google Fiber announced that it will no longer provide its T.V. services. It will no longer continue to offer traditional T.V. bundle service that includes premium, news, sports, and local broadcast channels. The company now focuses entirely on providing high-speed internet service to its users.

But if you’re an existing customer, you get to keep it. And your plan is neither modified nor changed. Google Fiber is only cutting out its traditional T.V. services for new users. And they won’t get the option of signing up for IPTV content.

Google Fiber, which is a service under the Access division of Alphabet, shared an entire blog on Feb 4, 2020, announcing the end of its T.V. bundle services.

“As of today, Google Fiber will no longer offer a linear T.V. product to new customers. For our current T.V. customers, we know you have come to rely on Google Fiber T.V. and we will continue to provide you with traditional T.V. service.”

What’s In for the New Customers?

Google has, however, teamed up with fuboTV, which specializes in sports. They offer more than 35,000 sporting events every year. So, the new customers can now sign up for fuboTV along with the internet service instead of the IPTV.

According to Google Fiber, they’re taking the path to giving users full control of how they view television.

“T.V. We all watch it; we all love it. That will never change. But what will change — what has changed — is how we watch it. You no longer need pricey bundles that force you into paying for channels you’ll never watch, taking away your choice and control.”

Now, with YouTube T.V. and fuboTV, customers have two options on how they want to view their on-demand programs. You don’t have to go through the hassle of the bulky cable boxes or even worrying about competing for bandwidth from other devices. Google fiber aims to provide a smooth and steady internet connection to all its users. But the decision didn’t come from within the company. It was the users who made the change happen.

“We didn’t make this change happen; the industry didn’t make this change happen. You did. You’ve been telling us for a long time that you wanted more choice and more control.”

Verdict

Even though giving more power to the user sounds like a good idea, but it is still a lot of work for Google Fiber, especially when there is a lot of competition in the market when it comes to Internet services. While a partnership with YouTube and fuboTV is a great way to go. However, it still needs to make more partnerships with lots of other content providers to compete in the market.