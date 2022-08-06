Google Keep Stopping on Android? Try These 8 Fixes

Although you are not using any Google apps, you may receive a pop up error message “Google Keep Stopping.” It means that your device is probably running on the buggy software version. So, it’s best to update to the latest version (if available).

Such problems generally arise due to Google app’s massive cache and data buildup. So, if you have been actively using the device without giving a break, the problem may arise. Nevertheless, you can solve this problem by following the fixes mentioned in this article.

Why does Google Keep Stopping on Your Phone?

There might be many reasons behind such an issue depending on different circumstances. But, here are the most probable causes that might lead to such a message: Android devices have some bugs.

The device is running out of storage.

You haven’t updated the device.

You haven’t rebooted or reset the device for a long time.

How to Fix Google Keep Stopping on Android?

You don’t need to stress if you ever come across such error message. It can easily be fixed by simply restarting the phone or updating the app. Here, we have compiled the 8 best solutions to fix the problem of Google Keep Stopping.

Restart Your Phone

One of the best fixes for this type of problem is simple restarting. If you haven’t restarted your device for a long time, the memory might pile up with data, leading to problems like app crashing or frequent app glitches.

When you reboot the phone, the background app data will be cleared, which helps the memory to start fresh, fixing many existing and possible glitches.

Press the Power button for a few seconds to open the Power Menu. Click on Reboot.

Click on Reboot again to confirm.

Clear the Google Data

If your Google keeps stopping, clearing the data might cure this problem because it removes all the data from the app. However, it won’t delete your personal data. It will just act like a newly installed app. You need to log in to your Google account again to access this feature. So, try clearing data and see if it might work for you.

Open Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Tap on the three dots.

Click on Show all apps.

Now, look for Google and Click on it. Tap on Clear Data. Hit Manage Space.

Then, Tap on Clear All Data.



Force Stop and Clear Cache Android System

Android users occasionally get errors like apps keep stopping due to the unoptimized hardware and software. If you constantly get messages like “Google keeps stopping” while using the phone, you should force stop and clear the cache of your android system. It can aid in resolving such issues.

Here’re the steps:

Open Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Tap on the three dots and click on Show all apps. (If you don’t find the Android System) Now, Click on Android System.

Click on Force Stop and Clear Cache at a time.

Hit on OK to confirm the Force Stop and clear the cache.

Clear Android System WebView Data

Android System Webview rarely causes problems like this. However, there’s a minor chance it might cause such an issue this time. So, you can clear the data of Android System WebView, which may resolve the problem of Google keep Stopping.

Open Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Tap on the three dots and click on Show all apps. (If you don’t find the Android System WebView) Now, search for Android System WebView and click on it.

Click Clear all data.

Hit on OK to confirm.

Re Login With Your Google Account

If your Google ID is going through some errors, it may hamper apps like Google or others which require Google accounts to function. So, if you think you have an issue with your Google ID, you can simply remove your current Google ID and add it again. Or, you can also add a new account.

To remove the account

Open Settings. Go to Accounts & Sync. Click on Google.

Tap on your currently using Google account. Tap on More and Tap Remove Account.



To add the Google Account

Open Settings. Scroll down and Go to Google.

Tap on your profile. Then, Click on Add Another Account.

Enter all your Login information.

Update the Google

If your Google app has some issues like bugs or is running on the older version. It’s a sign that you need to update it quickly. It is common to encounter issues such as apps refusing to function if they have not been updated in a long time, as app developers address many bugs and optimize the app in their new Updates. So, updating the app can be a simple and effective option that might work for you.

Open Play Store. Search for Google. Then, Tap on Update.



Update the Phone

Updating the phone is as important as updating the app. Just like the main priority for app developers would be to fix the bugs and optimize the app. It’s the same for device manufacturers to fix the bugs and optimize the device for better performance.

Sometimes, the glitches in your system can cause many problems. Therefore, if the new software version is available for your device, you should definitely update it.

Open Settings. Go to About Phone. Hit on System Update.

Click on Download Update if the new Update is available on your device.

Your download will begin, and it may take a while to complete the Update.

Reset the Phone

We know it’s a really tedious process to reset the device. If it doesn’t resolve your problem by clearing the Google data or other fixes, resetting the device often works. However, before resetting the phone, you should store your personal data on cloud or external storage to protect it from data loss. Once you make a backup, you can now reset the phone.