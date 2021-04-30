Google Stadia has been pushing tons of newer games in the Stadia Library. Even though Google shut down its in-game studios, the company is emphasizing foreign developers. Ubisoft and Google have flourished their relation releasing tons of porting tons of newer game titles to Stadia.

Google teases newer Assassin’s Creed game titles for Stadia

The Stadia platform has a lot of newer and older Ubisoft titles in its library. The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most played games on the platform. Ubisoft has pushed newer titles from Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Watch Dogs. Stadia supposedly teased upcoming Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and Revelations.

The leaks officially come from Stadia themself, who, while teasing their latest search bar feature. Ubisoft has yet to release the latest few selected Assassin’s Creed titles. The upcoming Ubisoft+ will add titles furthermore to the Stadia Library. The Ubisoft+ offers Stadia users access to most of the latest titles for a monthly fee.

Good news – a search bar is now rolling out to the #Stadia store. Get a sneak peek into the next features coming to Stadia in today's blog.https://t.co/G5njP5PZFm pic.twitter.com/2UZRzniY4G — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 28, 2021

There is no announcement from Ubisoft regarding the upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles. It might cause an uproar in the Ubisoft headquarters. These kinds of slipup do happen in smaller announcements. Eagle-eyed viewers speculate that Ubisoft might release an older Assassin’s Creed Title in the future. The Assassin’s Creed trilogy is likely to release on the platform, given that Assassin’s Creed Revelation is about to release at some point.

Google Stadia would gain tons of attains if they released Ezio Trilogy. Google paid Ubisoft millions of dollars to port a few of its titles to Stadia. The slipup might not affect the relationship between Ubisoft and Google. But during this GPU shortage, People would be happy playing older Assassin’s Creed title on Stadia.