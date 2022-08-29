Google Maps Not Working? How to Fix It 

Is your Google Maps stuck, not loading, or doesn’t show the correct location? This can mostly happen due to poor internet connectivity or a defect in your device.

When your Google Maps stops working, the first thing you can do is refresh the app or the website. Doing so helps fix small bugs and glitches. Also, make sure to have stable internet to load locations properly. Along with it, there are many other solutions to help Google Maps work more smoothly.

Causes for Google Maps to Not Working

When the Wi-Fi Only option is enabled on your Google Maps, the app will not work properly if you’re using mobile data. In such cases, you will have to either use Wi-Fi or disable the Wi-Fi-only mode from your device. Below, we have listed some common causes for your Google Maps not working. Outdated OS

Disabled Location Service

Connectivity Problems

Corrupt Google Maps files

Using Mobile/Cellular data

How to Fix Google Maps Not Working?

Here, we will list different fixes depending on the error you are facing. If you cannot locate a place on the map or can’t make your Google Maps application work, look through the methods below.

Check if Wifi-Only Option is Enabled

Before we get into these fixes, make sure to have stable connectivity. If Wi-Fi isn’t working well, switch to mobile data on your Android phone. But before you do that, make sure to disable the Wi-Fi-only option in your Google Maps settings.

Open Google Maps on your phone. Tap on the Profile Icon in the top right corner. Scroll down to the Settings option.

Disable Wi-Fi Only.

Tap on the Back button and reload the application.

This option might not be available on all iOS versions.

Enable Location

As we talked about before, the GPS won’t be able to track locations when our location service is turned off. This can cause your Google Maps to not work. In such cases, we advise you to enable location service. Here’s how to do it.

On iPhone

Go to Settings and search for Google Maps. Tap on Location.

Select either Ask Next Time Or When I share or While Using the App option. Enable Precise Location.



On Android

Go to Settings and go to Apps. Scroll down to Maps and tap on Permission.

Tap on Location. Select either Allow all the time or Allow only while using the app.

Press the Back button and open Google Maps again.

On PC

Open Google Maps and tap on your Profile icon in the top right corner. Click on Manage your Google Account. Go to Data & Privacy and scroll down to History Settings.

Click on Location History. Tap on the Turn On button.

Scroll down, and press Turn On again. Click on the Got It button on Setting is on tab and go back to Google Maps.

Make sure you refresh your Maps after enabling the location.

Log in to Your Google Account

If you haven’t already logged into your Google account, you might have problems viewing locations properly. Using Maps without an account is possible, but you won’t get access to most of its features.

Connecting to your Google account is best if it isn’t working correctly because it automatically connects to the email used on your device. Here’s how you can connect your Google account to Google Maps.

Open your Google Maps. Tap on the Profile icon in the top right corner. Select the Choose an Account option.

Press your account if logged in. Otherwise, tap on manage your Google Account. Log in to your Gmail and go back to Google Maps.

If this doesn’t work either, then try using another account and check whether it’s performing as it should or not.

Update Google Maps

If an update is available for your Maps application, it is best to download it because the glitches can be due to its outdated version.

Go to the Play Store / App Store. Type Google Maps in the search bar.

Press the Update button beside the Maps.

You can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the application if this does not work. If you use maps on the site, close the tab and reopen it.

Update the OS

Similar to dated applications, when the operating system on your device isn’t of the latest version, you are likely to face such bugs. Ensure you have installed the most recent version of OS for your device to avoid such problems during the rush.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Go to General and tap on Software Update.

Tap on the update available and click on Install Now button.

On Android

Updating the operating system might vary on different Android phones. You can search for it on the search bar or locate it if you already know where it is. Usually, you can find it under About phone.

Open Settings. Search for Software Update on the search bar.

Tap on the Download and Install option.

On Windows

Tap on the Start button and click on Settings. Go to Update and Security. Click on Windows Update and press on Download for the update available.



Turn on Background App Refresh

Background app refresh is basically a feature that lets applications on your phone update information in the background. When this is turned off, you might not receive notifications regarding the directions.

Here’s how you can turn it on.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap on General and select Background App Refresh. Search for Google Maps and enable it.



On Android

Go to Settings. Open Apps and scroll down to Google Maps/Maps

Tap on Mobile Data under usages Enable Allow Background Data Usage



After following these steps on your phone, restart your Google Maps application.

Clear Cache data

Clearing the cache data of your Google Maps application is always the best option when you experience glitches while viewing the map.

On Android

Go to Settings. Tap on Apps and select Google Maps/Maps. Tap on Storage and Clear Cache.



Clearing the cache of an application is not easy on an iPhone. However, you can clean the cache and cookies of your web browser, like Safari, if you use Maps on a browser.

Reset Network Settings

If none of the methods from above work, we advise resetting your device’s network settings. Doing this will not only initialize the network settings, but it will also give it a fresh start where you can reposition all the connections.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap on General and scroll down to Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on Reset and select Reset Network Settings.



On Android

Go to Settings. Tap on About Phone and select the Reset option at the end. Press on Reset Network Settings.

Tap on Reset Settings option.



On PC

Click on the Start button and tap on Settings. Tap on Network & Internet.

Go to Status and scroll down to Network Reset and tap on it.

Press the Reset Now button.



Doing so will restart your computer and forget all the network connections and passwords. Reconnect to the internet and open Google Maps again and see if it’s finally working or not.