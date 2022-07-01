Google Maps Voice Not Working – Why & How to Fix it

It is handy to use voice navigation in Google Maps as it provides directions and helps with turns, lanes, and traffic alerts. You can solely listen to the voice direction via phone or Bluetooth devices.

Yet, sometimes you can face the problem of Google Maps voice not working. This can happen due to outdated phone software. You can update your phone’s software and see if the issue remains or not.

Likewise, there can be various reasons behind the voice navigation not working. So, without delay, let’s get straight to the topic, see why the problem occurs, and learn the possible fixes.

Why Is My Google Maps Voice Not Working?

When Google Maps voice does not work, several causes exist. Some of the probable causes include: The phone is on silent mode

Outdated Google Maps

Voice Navigation disabled for Google Maps

Your phone’s software is outdated

How Can I Fix Google Maps Voice Not Working?

A normal restart can help clear some minor bugs and software issues. Updating the Google Maps is also important. Likely, it is also important to check the internet connection of your phone.

Furthermore, you can find other methods to fix Google Maps voice from the list below.

Check the Network Connection

If the network connection is the issue, you can turn off the network connection on your phone and turn it back on. It can help restart the network and fix the problem of voice navigation.

If you want to learn more about turning off the network connection on your phone, try these steps:

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap Wi-Fi or Cellular Data. It depends on what type of data you are using.

Toggle off the Wi-Fi and toggle it back on. Likely, toggle off the Cellular Data and turn it back on.

On Android

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Some Android devices show Wireless & Networks.

For Wi-Fi users, toggle off the Wi-Fi option and turn it back on. For Mobile data users, choose Data usage. Toggle off the Mobile data option and turn it back on.



Check the Bluetooth Connection

If your phone is connected to a Bluetooth device, you will not hear voice guidance on your phone while using the Google Maps application. So, to use the Google Maps Voice on the phone, you must ensure that you are not connected to any other Bluetooth device.

If you are not aware of how to turn off Bluetooth on your phone, you can follow these steps:

On iPhone

Launch Settings on your phone. Tap Bluetooth. If the Bluetooth is on and is paired with a device, you can see Connected next to the device. Toggle off the switch next to Bluetooth to turn it off.



iPhone users can also turn off Bluetooth by swiping up from the bottom and tapping the Bluetooth icon.

On Android

Open Settings on your phone. Based on the android device, you need to select Connected devices or Connection and tap it. On some devices, you can find Bluetooth straight under Settings. Now select Connection preferences. On some android devices, you will directly find Bluetooth. Then, select Bluetooth and toggle off the slide button.



Android users can swipe down from the top and press the Bluetooth icon to turn it off.

Note: When using voice navigation via Bluetooth devices, make sure that you connect your phone to the right device.

Download Voice Directions

If you’re using voice navigation in Google Maps for the first time, it’s worth remembering that you’ll need to download Voice Directions. Likely a similar case can occur when voice directions are not updated. If it is not downloaded, you will hear a chime and you will not hear any voice directions.

To download the Voice Direction, open Google Maps and leave it for some time. Doing so will automatically download voice directions.

Unmute Voice Navigation for Google Maps

If the voice navigation is disabled, then you will not hear the navigation guidance sound. So, at first, you need to enable it.

Open Google Maps. Select the Profile icon on the top-right corner with your profile photo.

Choose Settings.

Tap Navigation or Navigation Settings.

Now tap Unmuted under the Mute state section.



Note: On the Google Maps screen, you can unmute it straight by tapping on the Sound icon. It occurs on the screen after you start navigation.

Increase the Volume of the Navigation Guidance

The issue with voice navigation can also emerge when the guidance volume is set to lower. So, you can try setting it to normal or louder.

Launch Google Maps. Tap the Profile icon with your profile photo on the top-right corner of the screen. Choose Settings. Select Navigation Settings or Navigation. Under Guidance volume, tap on Louder to increase the volume.



Turn on Directions Pause Podcasts

You will need to pause the audio media such as audiobooks to get clear navigation. Instead, you can turn on Direction Pause Podcasts to pause other audio media. And it will allow you to hear the directions clearly during navigation.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Scroll and press Maps. Select Spoken Directions. Turn on the toggle button next to Directions Pause Podcasts.

Note: To enable Direction Pause Podcasts, set the Navigation guidance volume to Normal or Louder.

On Android

Like iPhone, you can also listen to music on Android with voice directions still on.

Open Google Maps. Select the profile icon. Tap Settings. Select Navigation settings. Now toggle on Show media playback controls.

Select a media app from the list. Select Next and then tap OK.

Unmute the Phone’s Volume

If the phone’s volume is muted or low, you won’t be able to hear the navigation voice.

You can increase the navigation voice volume by increasing the phone’s media volume.



You can press the Volume up button. With a Bluetooth device, you can increase the volume by increasing device volume.

Update Google Maps

With every Google Maps update, the developers fix bugs and add new features making the experience better for the users. However, at times, the voice navigation on Google Maps stops working due to bugs. So, updating Google Maps can also help fix the issue of voice navigation.

On iPhone

Go to App Store. Select the Profile icon. You will see it on the top-right corner of the screen. Choose Update next to Google Maps.

On Android

Go to Play Store. Tap the Profile icon on the top-right corner. Next, go to Manage apps and device > Manage.

Choose Google Maps from the list and select Update next to the Google Maps application.



Update Your Phone

Outdated system software can also cause Google Maps Voice to stop working. Hence, updating the phone’s software can help fix bugs and security-related issues. It can also make your phone more compatible to run the applications with their new features.

On iPhone

At first, open Settings. Then tap General. Now, choose Software Update.

Tap Download and Install.

Enter your password and select Install Now.

On Android

First, open Settings. Scroll down and select System. Then, choose System update. Depending on the android device, you can also get System updates on the Settings screen. Choose Check for update. Select it if the update is available. Follow the message on the screen.

Enable or Disable Play Voice Over Bluetooth

If you connect your Bluetooth device and still cannot hear voice navigation, make sure to turn on Play Voice Over Bluetooth.

In contrast, sometimes, even when no Bluetooth device is connected, you still can’t hear the voice navigation. It may occur when you enable Play Voice Over Bluetooth and leave it on. Turning it off can also resolve the concern.

Follow the steps to learn to turn on or off the Play Voice Over Bluetooth:

Launch the Google Maps application. First, select the profile icon. Then choose Settings. Now select Navigation or Navigation Settings. To listen to navigation on the Bluetooth device, toggle on the Play voice over Bluetooth option.



Clear Google Maps Cache

If the problem with voice navigation is due to corrupt files or a glitch in the application, clearing the cache memory of Google maps can help fix it.

On iPhone

Select Settings. Choose General. Tap on the iPhone Storage option. From the list of apps, select Google Maps. Select Offload App.

Press the Offload App option to confirm the selection. It will remove the app but the data and the documents of the app will remain.

Note: Once you reinstall the app, the data will be placed back.

On Android

First, choose Settings. Scroll and tap Apps. Choose the Google Maps application in the application list. Press Storage.

Now, choose Clear cache.



Reinstall Google Maps

If you are still facing the issue, you can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the application.

Locate Google Maps. Then touch and hold the application. Press Remove App. Select Delete App. Now, select Delete. To reinstall, App Store> Search Google Maps> Download icon.

For Android, you cannot remove Google Maps since it is a built-in application. However, if you try to do it anyway, it will only uninstall the updates for the application.