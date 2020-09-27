Google will reveal the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a devices on September 30. And everyone is looking forward to the upcoming Google event for the launch. But it seems that buyers will have to wait a little longer before purchasing the devices.

Famed leakster Jon Posser shared a tweet to spark speculations about the release of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Both of the devices will be available in the Just Black color option. And the Pixel 5 will also come in Subtle Sage color. The White variant of Pixel 4a 5G is likely to get delayed to 2021 or might even get canceled. In the tweet, Posser said that the Pixel 4a device might not be available until November 19.

Pixel 5 5G

(Just Black & Subtle Sage)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: October 15 They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇 Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: Nov 19 Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)

– Delayed to 2021 😂

(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020

The Launch Night In by Google is on September 30. And according to the Posser, the preorder of the upcoming Google Pixel 5 will start on the same day.

New Pixels comes with promises

Google promises a lot with the two new devices. Both of them are the first 5G-enabled Pixel phones. The devices come with incredible camera performances and have premium builds. And as always, the Pixel phones offer regular software updates from Google itself. Google said that the devices have sleek new hardware and have more affordable prices.

Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. It is definitely exciting to see how these budget-friendly Google phones will perform.