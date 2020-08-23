The phone market is abuzz with the impending release of Google Pixel 5. Touted to be launched in fall 2020, on 30th September, the phone is a hot topic.

Tech enthusiasts cannot help but speculate about the upcoming release. The buzz is justified. After all, Google 4a has been unofficially termed as the best phone of 2020.

Google has been tightly lipped about the specs. But, leakers- Pigtou, @OnLeaks, and Pricebaba- have come forward with Google Pixel 5 specs.

Main Feature of Google Pixel 5

It seems Google has finally listened to critics and users. In the past, the Pixel phones came with questionable battery power. The much-loved phones Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 weren’t up to the mark in the battery department.

Pixel 1 features 2700 mAh, and Pixel 3, comes with a 2915 mAh battery. And the much-loved Pixel 4 also comes with 2800 mAh.

Pixel 4 was on fire for minute battery power of 2800 mAh unit to support the 90 Hz display.

Specs Battery power greater than 2800 mAh.

6-inch display.

OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Dual rear camera with the standard, ultra-wide feature.

15W Qi wireless charging.

5W reverse wireless charging.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM

Well, Google seems to have corrected their mistake with Pixel 5. According to Android Central, the phone’s battery will be larger than Pixel 4. They said,

“We also know that the Pixel 5’s battery capacity will be considerably more significant than the Pixel 4.”

There were rumors of a 3,080 mAh battery for the device. But, Android Central refuted the stories. They said,

“and that the rumor of it being 3,080 mAh is entirely false.”

We need to wait and watch for the official release of Pixel 5 to get the exact battery power.

Design, Display, and Camera

Google Pixel 5 will come with a 6-inch display. It is larger than the current darling phone Pixel 4a. But, the size of Pixel 5 is not up to the standard of other android phones. It features a footprint of 4a but with smaller bezels.

Pixel 5 will have a hole-punch display like Pixel 4a. The awaited phone will feature an OLED screen and will come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 5 will feature a dual rear camera. The cameras will come with standard and ultra-wide options. Another exciting feature of the mobile is its charging option. Pixel 5 will have 15W Qi wireless charging as well as 5W reverse wireless charging.

Processor and Storage

Pixel 5 is touted to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Pricing and Verdict

The pricing of Google Pixel 5 is a massive secret as of now. Google 4a 5G is also going to release along with Pixel 5. The tech giant has priced the former at $499. One can only speculate about the price of Pixel 5 as of now.

Google Pixel 5 can be one of the best phones in 2020. After all, the company seems to have improved its battery performance. We should wait and watch for the release of the phone.