We have heard many good reports and reviews about Google’s Pixel 5. However, the online objections are flooding in now. If you are one of those Pixel 5 users, have you observed a small gap between the display and chassis of your phone? Well, this is more common in the case of the early birds. The sources suggest that some early units of the Google Pixel 5 are facing such an issue. The users have found this issue in both the versions – Sorta Sage and Just Black.

As Android Police reported, gaps between the display and framework of some Pixel 5 handsets have been showing up in many cases. The complaints about this are increasing online, mostly on the Google Support and XDA Developers Forums. Although the Pixel 5 may have gotten good reviews, some early units are showing quality control issues.

This problem has been affecting the gadget in many ways. You need to replace them if the devices have a very visible gap between the display and the housing. However, you will also find milder issues as per the reports.

Sorta Sage and Just Black, both the versions of the Pixel 5 are affected, although the problem is easily noticeable on the Just Black version compared to the Sorta Sage one. We haven’t received any such declarations or comments from Google in this regard. However, people are worried if this problem also affects and renders the IP68 water resistance in the device. Even though they have not found any problems in this area, one can see dust collecting on the gaps. And, frankly, this view doesn’t look very pleasing!

To conclude, make sure you do check carefully upon Google’s phone before buying yourself one. Do not forget to watch out for the gap between the display and the housing, the accumulation of dust, and other quality control issues that may come along.