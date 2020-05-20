Google has a lot going on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has a line of products launching this year. There are rumors that it is ready to drop Google Pixel 3 Lite soon enough.

And despite a lot less information, there are rumors about Google Pixel 4a as well. However, what almost all Google fans are waiting for is the Google Pixel 5, the much-awaited successor to Pixel 4.

But it looks like the Pixel 5 won’t be a part of Google’s flagship devices as it might miss a significant element.

If rumors are correct, Google Pixel 5 won’t have the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Is Google Ditching Qualcomm?

Almost all smartphones that came out this year is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It’s a powerful chip that enhances the smartphone’s performance.

However, it looks like Google is opting for a mid-ranger chip rather than SD 865. Rumors suggest that Google is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 instead of 865.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Google plans to keep the entry price for the Pixel 5 low. The company may release the Pixel 5 starting at $699. So, opting for a mid-ranger processor makes total sense.

However, even the Snapdragon 765 has two slightly more powerful versions, the Snapdragon 765G and 768G. Given that it uses the same sockets and software, Google might use one of these chips as well.

Google is still mum about the release of any of its products. However, if all is well, Google might launch the Pixel 5 this fall.