Google’s “Launch Night In” event, let us get the first look at the new Google Pixel 5. It has been weeks since we covered leaks and hints about the phone. It is exciting to get to see the official by Google itself.

This year, Google is focusing on Pixel’s standard features. Pixel 5 packs the best of the features offered by Google. Let’s take a quick look at everything that the new Pixel device delivers.

Display:

The phone features a 6-inch OLED display. It boasts a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution with a 90HZ refresh rate. The display has HDR support and gives full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors. It has a stronger Corning Gorilla Glass 6 panel on top.

Build and Design:

The Google Pixel 5 is 5.7 height x 2.8 width x 0.3 depth (inches) in size. It sports a full end-to-end screen. The front camera sits on a hole-punch, and it also doesn’t have a chin at the bottom. This time Google removed the Motion Sense camera and the top bezel required fo it. The phone is available in two variants: Just Black and Sorta Sage.

Camera:

The cameras on the device are an absolute show-stealer. It sports two rear cameras. The primary camera is 12.2MP and has a 77-degree field of view. It offers both optical and electronic image stabilization.

Google set up a new ultrawide lens on this phone. It is a 16MP lens that can shoot up to 107 degrees. The front camera that sits on the punch hole is an 8MP shooter with the ability to support Night Sight mode.

There is also another AI-powered feature on Pixel 5. The Portrait LIght mode has a lot of settings options. It lets users adjust the lighting on portrait mode pictures. There is a set of new stabilization mode for videos. You can check out the features here on Google’s support page.

Software and Memory:

It has a Snapdragon 765G processor with Qualcomm’s integrated X52 modem for 5G support. Almost a lot of new Android flagships sport the new Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus. Instead of going by the usual route, Google has packed this phone with specs that make it affordable. The phone has 8GB of RAM and provides up to 128GB of internal storage.

Needless to say, Google Pixel 5 will ship with Android 11. And as Google’s flagship device, it will get all Android updates and monthly security updates.

Connectivity and Security:

Pixel 5 has a throwback capacitive fingerprint reader at the rear end. It supports USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1. It has a single Nano SIM card slot and also supports eSIM. And needless to say, the phone supports 5G connection. The US version of the Pixel 5 supports mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. But the non-US version does not support mmWave 5G.

It supports Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO. It allows Bluetooth v5.0 + LE, A2DP and Google Cast connection too.

Battery:

The phone comes with a strong 4000mAh battery. It comes with USB-C® 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0 charging unit. There is an extreme battery saver mode too. This will kill all background app processing and only let essential apps through.

It also supports reverse wireless charging. This is the feature that we had not expected on this launch. This isn’t Google’s new innovation, and there are plenty of flagship phones that offer this. You can even use this to charge the new Pixel Buds. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to this function.

Some changes

Google has given up on a lot of experimental features that Pixel 4 had. One of them is Google’s Project Soli. It was an air-gesture system that debuted on Pixel 4. It allowed users to control music and to answer calls, which isn’t much. Google let go of the feature on the new phone.

Also, there is no face unlock feature on Pixel 5, which was there for the first time on Pixel 4. Google also let go of the Active Edge feature. This was present on earlier Google Pixel phones. It let users squeeze the sides of the phone to trigger the Google Assistant. Also, the Google-designed co-processor is missing on Pixel 5. In earlier Pixel devices: Pixel 2 and 3, the feature was called Pixel Visual Core. In Pixel 4, it was called Pixel Neutral Core.

There is also a new setting on Google Assistant. If you are put on hold while calling a business, your Google Assistant can handle it for you. Instead of having to listen to the hold tone on your phone, Google Assistant will send you an alert.

If you are willing to get your hands on the phone, you can pre-order the device now. Google Pixel 5 costs $699. It starts shipping on October 29.