The release of Google’s new phone Pixel 5 is nearing. And with the date coming close, there are several leaks that have surfaced on the internet.

Images of the new device were found on Twitter. And there is also a very unexpected surprise. The leaks suggest that Google Pixel 5 will also have a new ‘S’ version of the phone.

It isn’t new for Google devices to be leaked on the Internet. Google Pixel devices are actually one of the most leaked smartphones on the Internet. An earlier leak of the device revealed that it has a fingerprint sensor and an ultra-wide camera at the back.

The recent leak of the device revealed images of the front and rear end of the device. Tech tipster Jose Antonio Ponton posted images on Twitter. In the tweet, Panton calls the device ‘5S’.

However, there are analysts who suggest that ‘S’ could denote the 5G version of the Pixel 5.

As spotted in the recent leak, the rear camera is a square module. While Pixel 4 came with two rear cameras in standard and telephoto format, the upcoming device is different. It comes with a trio of rear cameras. one of them being a wide-angle lens. This sensor was missing in the predecessor. Some speculations about the performance of the camera are that it may include a Motion Blur mode. This will be helpful for taking action shots. An audio zoom feature is also suspected. This lets you focus on the audio on whatever subject is being recorded in the video.

It seems that Google has reintroduced a rear fingerprint reader. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The Pixel 4 used Face Unlock powered by the Soli radar chip.

The front of the device shows a punch-hole selfie camera. It is likely to be a 6-inch screen. The display is a 90Hz OLED panel.

Another image that was seen on Twitter is the display of the phone that sheds light on some specs. The device is named “Pixel 5S” and it shows Andoird version R. Version R is the codename for Android 11.

The new Pixel phone will be the first new phone to come with the next version of Android 11. There are some performance specific updates that we can expect on the device. There are better permission to control features and messaging improvements. Also, the OS targets at an improved 5G performance.

Specs and More

As per tradition, Google usually launches its flagship Pixel phones in the Fall. Google Pixel 5 will be out in the market in September. Along with it, Pixel 4a 5G is also expected to release.

With a few weeks left for the device to reach the public, we know a few details about it. And Google has itself confirmed some of the specs. Needless to say, there are a few possible similarities in the specs based on the history of Pixel phones. But here is what we know so far:

Display: 6″, OLED, 90Hz refresh rate

6″, OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor: Octa-core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)

Octa-core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging

4,000mAh with 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Security: Rear-end Fingerprint sensor

The device is set to launch by the end of September. We will keep you informed!