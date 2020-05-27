Before going into the review, let’s acknowledge how downright disappointing the original Pixel Buds were. Even Google wants to forget its existence. So, it gave the successor the original name without the humble “2” in the back.

And we have to admit; it is a smart move from Google’s side as the new Pixel Buds is nothing like its predecessor.

Now, let’s get into the review.

Design

Google has done its homework when it comes to perfecting the Pixel Buds 2. The best thing it did was ditch the dongle from the original buds and went with a complete wireless solution.

The original buds were not a great fit. But this time around, Google did an immaculate job with the wireless earbuds. The buds fit comfortably in your ear, and many times people wouldn’t even notice that its there.

They’re not quite as small as Apple Airpods but not as heavy as Samsung Galaxy Buds+ as well.

Instead of a hard plastic earbud, you get a rubberized tip that comfortably sits in your ear canal. And doesn’t give the impression that something is hanging in your ear.

The Pixel Buds come with a tiny wing-like rubber eartips that help keep the buds intact. So the level of comfort is elevated.

But not everyone would like this feature. Yet, it’s still a reasonable effort.

It’s available in four different colors Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black, and Oh So Orange. The box has the actual buds along with the charging case, a USB-C charging cable, extra eartips, and a guide book.

Sound Quality

At the end of the day, Pixel Buds are wireless earphones meant for music and phone calls. So what’s as equally important as comfort is the sound quality. And frankly, Google misses out a little bit in this area.

We’re not saying the Pixel Buds’ sound is terrible. But it’s not quite there yet. It might not be as good as high-end earbuds, but the sound is good enough.

Unless you’re a music buff who has to have an earpiece that makes you feel like you’re listening to someone live, you’d like the Pixel Buds.

It’s not bass-heavy, which is something a lot of people prefer. And it comes with a vent that is there to give your ears some comfort. But these vents allow the outside noise to enter. So, it’s quite not a complete noise-canceling earbud.

Charging Case and Touch Control

You have to give it to Google for that fantastic charging case. The pebble-like design is visually stunning. And the matte finish makes it easier to carry with no fingerprints or easy scratches.

The case is bottom-heavy due to the battery. Yet it isn’t bothersome. And the lid has the most satisfying “thunk” sound when you close it that you want to do it over and over again.

All in all, Google has nailed the charging case in every aspect.

The touch control, however, needs a bit of adjustment. It requires a bit of smoothness over the sensitivity of control, which sometimes can get out of hand. And there is no customization of the commands, which is a bit of a letdown.

Features

The Pixel Buds 2 comes with an IPX4 weatherproof rating. It can tolerate minor sweat and splashes of water. So, you can’t go swimming on your Pixel Buds, but you can have your daily workout.

The Pixel Buds 2 supports Google Assistant and would respond quickly to your “OK Google.” And Google has done an impeccable job with the voice assistant because it works as smoothly as it needs to.

Google brought back Google Translate in the new Pixel Buds as well. And it is a helpful tool, especially if you’re in a foreign land and need a quick fix on the language barrier.

The battery life of the Pixel Buds could’ve done a lot better. In a single charge, the Pixel Buds gives you five hours of playback. It is similar to Apple and Amazon, but since this is a competition, in some way, Google could’ve hit the home run. Guess you can’t be perfect in every way, can you?

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel Buds launched on April 27 and is available to purchase. The price of the Pixel Buds is $179.

Verdict

Google has done an immaculate job with the Pixel Buds 2. Dropped three years after the original, the Pixel Buds is nothing like its predecessor.

From comfort to design and quality, almost everything is topnotch. And the charging case is just perfect.

However, it has its fair share of flaws. The fact that it isn’t noise-canceling makes a huge difference, especially if you prefer your headphones to cancel out the background noise.

Just five hours of playback in a single charge makes it difficult for long-distance traveling. And since a few other devices provide up to 11 hours, Google could’ve done better.

And if Google would’ve allowed customization for touch control, it would’ve been a lot better.

However, the Pixel Buds is still a better choice if you’re looking for comfortable earbuds with good sound quality and sleek design.