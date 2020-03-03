It looks like the dark-theme phenomenon is going nowhere. After introducing the universal dark theme toggle in Android 10, Google is experimenting with something new.

While Google is on the verge of introducing Android 11 with its scrolling screenshot support, it has given the lovers of dark-theme a new obsession. Google Play Store now will have a dark theme toggle.

Google Play Store with New Setting Menu.

Though there aren’t any APK versions available yet, Google has developed a new theme setting for Play Store. And it lets users switch between light, dark, and automatic modes.

The dark mode feature was available as a system-wide feature in Android 10 devices. But Play Store got left out of it. However, a recent report suggests that a few devices were able to see the new feature.

The reports have claimed that the feature was supported on Android 10 devices. So, it’s not yet clear if phones with Android 9 Pie or older versions can utilize the functionality.