How to Use Filter Function on Google Sheets (Detailed Guide)

As the name suggests, the filter function on Google Sheets filters specific data on your spreadsheet.

Using it, you can easily view the desired part of a large dataset without searching for it manually. Also, it allows you to enter multiple conditions, which further helps in narrowing down the data.

In this article, we explain how you can create a filter function and how it works in detail.

How to Use the Filter Function on Google Sheets?

Before you move on to different ways to use the filter function, we recommend you understand its syntax.

Syntax:

=FILTER(range, condition1, [condition2,…])

The filter function accepts two types of arguments; range and condition.

Range : Range of values in a column block you want to view after filtering. (can contain one or more columns)

: Range of values in a column block you want to view after filtering. (can contain one or more columns) Condition 1 : Row or column that returns an array of boolean values (True or False)

: Row or column that returns an array of boolean values (True or False) Condition 2: Optional conditions you can add to narrow down the filter results.

Using Filter Function with a Single Condition

Here, we input only one condition along with the range argument inside the filter function.

Syntax:

=FILTER(range, condition)

To get a clear picture, let’s have a look at an example.

Single Condition Example

Here, we want to use the filter function to get only the names of people whose salary is greater than 2000.

First, type =FILTER ( to use the filter function.

Then, enter the range (column blocks) that you want to view after performing the filter function. Here, we only want the names. But, you can also select multiple columns (Name and Role).

Now, enter a range to check the required condition. Here, we are enforcing our condition on a single column called “Salary”.

Close the bracket and press Enter. The filtered result will spill across rows and columns next to the cell with the filter function.



Note: When you enter the range argument, be sure it matches the height of the condition column. Otherwise, you can get a #N/A error. If you hover over the error, you can get a full description of the error.\

Using the Filter Function with Multiple Conditions

Sometimes a single condition isn’t enough, and you may need to have multiple conditions to extract the required values. And, since you have multiple conditions, you also have multiple cases.

Using AND Condition

The AND condition returns only the values that match all the conditions. While specifying them on the filter function, you separate them with a comma sign to use the AND condition. Let’s use AND in our example to get a better picture.

First, let’s filter the names of people with the “Manager” role and whose salary is greater than 1000.

Select a range that will return desired values after filtering. Here, we want to display the name only.

Select the respective ranges (role and salary columns) to specify conditions and filter out values where the role is “Manager” and the salary is greater than 1000. Also, separate them with a comma.

Here, the formula becomes =FILTER(A5:A9,B5:B9="Manager",C5:C9>1000) A5:A9 represents the name column.

represents the column. B5:B9 ="Manager" looks for the “Manager” text inside the Role column (B5:B9).

looks for the “Manager” text inside the Role column (B5:B9). C5:C9 > 1000 looks for numbers greater than 1000 inside the Salary column(C5:C9). Press enter, and the result will spill across rows and columns.



Here, we have two people with the manager role (Jack and Jello), and all people except Jack have salary greater than 1000. So, the only value matching both conditions is Jello.

Using OR Condition

The OR condition returns values that match at least one of the conditions. While specifying multiple conditions on the filter function, you separate them with a plus sign to use the OR condition.

Now, if we want to filter names with either the manager role or salary greater than 1000, we use the OR operator.

We can just repeat the process similar to the steps above in the AND section. However, instead of the comma sign, we use the plus sign and enclose each condition with parentheses.

The filter function now becomes:

=FILTER(A5:A9,(B5:B9="Manager")+(C5:C9>1000))

Here, the plus sign represents the OR operator.

OR operator example Google Sheets filter

The result after applying the OR operator is as follows.

OR operator Google Sheets filter result

Here, all the people have a salary greater than 1000 except Jack. However, Jack satisfies the Manager role condition. Therefore, all the names are displayed in the final result.

How to Use the Filter Function with Other Functions?

You can even use the filter function in combination with other functions, such as the SORT function or any other.

Let’s look at an example where we sort the values after performing a filter function.

Enter your FILTER function. Enclose the above function with the SORT function. i.e., SORT(FILTER()).

Press Enter.

Even though SORT appears first while writing the formula, it’s calculated only after performing the FILTER function. This is because the innermost function gets solved first and is used as an argument for the next outward function.

On the other hand, you can even use one filter function as an input (argument) for the other filter function.

Related Questions

How to Use Filter Text that Contains a Specific Letter or Word?

You can enclose the word or letter inside the double quotes to search for texts that contain a specific word. However, the text is case-sensitive, which means “Apple” and “apple” aren’t the same.

On the other hand, you can create a custom filter function to get values that do not contain a particular text but is a little complex. Therefore, you need to use an additional function called “REGEXMATCH.”

For example, if you want to exclude values that don’t contain the last name “Smith.”

Google Sheets filter Text does not contain

So, the formula becomes =FILTER(A5:A9, REGEXMATCH(A5:A9, "Smith")=FALSE)