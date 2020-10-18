We’ve said much about Cyberpunk 2077, which includes its November 19 release date and PC system specs. Now, we know CD Projekt Red is releasing the cyber RPG to Google Stadia on launch day.

The Polish studio has always been clear of such intentions. However, we didn’t know how much would the game take before reaching Google’s cloud gaming platform.

Info: Amazon is also launching its own cloud gaming servive. However, "Luna" has not confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 yet.

Google Stadia is adding Cyberpunk 2077

First of all, let me do you a favor by sharing the latest Cyberpunk 2077 clip showcasing Night City’s styles:

Now that we’re passed that let’s continue with this short story.

During their latest video presentation, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is reaching Google Stadia on November 19.

The massive RPG has been on Stadia’s sight since its launch. Google announced the title back in August 2019 as the platform’s biggest promises. However, with decades-long production times, Google couldn’t change the “coming soon” tag until now.

How to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia

If you play the game on Google Stadia, you’ll have to pay the full $59.99 price. The game would be yours, though, and you wouldn’t need any extra subscription to the service.

All you need to do is buy the game from the link above. Also, you need to be in a country where Stadia is available.

You can also buy the Google Stadia controller, although the service works on almost any peripheral you try.

Stadia would allow you to play the game on modern Android devices via the Stadia App. You could also play on any computer’s Chrome browser.

Lastly, you can plug a Chromecast Ultra into a TV via the HDMI port and play the game. You’d need a Wi-Fi network to “Cast” the Stadia app from your phone to the TV.

In Summary

If you currently can’t afford a console, much less a gaming PC, playing on Stadia is an excellent option.

There’s no offers involved and no subscription in the way. Simply buy the game, and it’s yours. If you already have a good internet connection, I strongly advise you to go for it. YOu don’t even need to buy an extra controller if you already have one at your place.

Otherwise, there’re tons of third-party video-game controllers selling for much less than Google is offering.

Overall, a budget solution to play the most awaited game of 2020.