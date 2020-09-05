Google is making its operation more comfortable. It is coming with a shortcut for its Assistant. From the update, one can complete a task by touching a button. The update for the tech giant has been popular in the technology world. Apple’s Siri has a shortcut option. Similarly, Macros on Excel sheets and Samsung has Bixby Routines.

The shortcut option has been around since 2017. Thus, Google has been late to the game. It can be assumed that users demanded the features as it is common in other platforms. As the consumer asked, the tech giant has decided to deliver. Google has been pushing its users to use the shortcut option.

As of now, Google is providing the updated Assistant to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a devices. Users with older Pixel phones will also get the update. From the change, the user will enjoy shortcut features as Apple and Samsung consumers.

Details On The Update

The shortcut on the Assistant is pretty basic. Maybe Google wants users to get acquainted with the feature first. The shortcut includes features like beginning a tweet or sharing your location. You can also change your WhatsApp DP with just a click.

One can also edit the shortcut to their liking. The edited options will appear in the shortcut of the Assistant. But, the feature is available to limited users. Google will gradually bring it to all its users. Till then, you can use other apps for the shortcut option.