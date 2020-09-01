The vlogging community is on its toes for the release of the new GoPro in September. Some leaks of the upcoming Hero 9 Black have surfaced on the internet.

Reliable leakers Roland Quandt and WinFuture published a series of marketing renders. The designs match with an earlier leak on Reddit in July. It suggested that the device might have an LCD screen rather than a monochrome display.

The color front display is the biggest external upgrade. The main display still remains the same. The front display might be a prime attraction point for vloggers interested in selfie-style vlogs.

Here’s what the rendered image looks like:

It is certain that the Hero 9 Black will support fold-out mounting arms on the lower edge. This lets it attach to mounts without extra housing.

Apart from the front display, speculations say, the camera will also support 5K at 30/60 FPS. The Hero 8 Black only supported 4K at 60 FPS. The new camera is also expected to at least match the launce price – $399 of its predecessor.

However, these are only rumors. There isn’t any formal statement about the new GoPro yet. The September launch of the device will clear all rumors.