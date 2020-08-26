DC is making a lot of movement in the video-game industry. First, they premiered the first world trailer of their upcoming -not- Batman game on August 22. And now that the dust has settled, we’re ready to talk about Gotham Knights. We’re also breaking down the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league teaser by Rocksteady. Much like Injustice, we’ll be able to play as the villains to turn things our way. Coming from the Arkham Knight trilogy creators, we expect something good.

It’s all coming from the August 23th DC Fandom. If you’re a DC fan, you’d be happy to know there’s another DC Fandom showcase coming on September 12.

I think DC is very smart with their video-game trailers. Right now, the whole -nerd- media is revolving about what the Superman house is doing. With the new Batman teaser trailer and the inFamous #SnyderCut, DC fans have a lot to talk about. On top of that, we also saw a new trailer Wonder Woman 1984.

Less notably, we got the first news from the upcoming Suicide Squad reboot/remake by James Gunn. That means the underwhelming film franchise is getting two interpretations.

Gotham Knights studio and release date

By 2015, Rocksteady left the Arkham Knight trilogy they started back in 2009. These are the only superhero games anyone could consider as top as the Bioshock Saga, the Uncharted franchise, or the Mass Effect trilogy. In particular, Rocksteady schooled the industry on how to create live-action combat.

After 2011’s Batman: Arkham Knight, Warner Interactive passed the baton to WB Games Montreal. The follow-up studio already ported Arkham City to the Wii U. Plus; they created Arkham Origins for PS4.

For what we already saw on the trailer and gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, the game is almost ready. We expect to see Gotham Knights by mid-2021.

Gotham Knights will release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with retro-compatibility for next-gen consoles. It’s also releasing for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Gotham Knights: what do we know?

We’re not getting the sequel to the fantastic Arkham Knight series, guys. Instead, the upcoming Warner Bros title clearly states Batman is dead. The night-vigilante is not coming back.

We’re going to have to settle with members of the Batman Family. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood will rise to protect Gotham City citizens.

Platforms Release Date PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series X 2021 Publisher Developer Warner Interactive WB Games Montreal Genre Hack & slash action RPG

Check the trailer below, and then, let’s break it down.

The Plot

“Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. In either solo-play or with one other hero, patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.” – Gotham Knights official page.

After five years of cautious wait, there were many rumors on what “Arkham Knight 4” was going to be. Many believe it would follow Daman Wayne (Bruce and Talia al Ghul’s son). Others thought it was going to be an Origins 2.

Some rumors did hint a game following the Batman family. Noone imagined Batman was going to be dead by 2021, though.

The trailer above kicks off with Batman’s goodbye video message. Different members of the Bat-family receive the clip and take on a journey to become heroes. On a passing-of-age kind of story, they must evolve from Batman’s young apprentices to the heroes the city needs.

Sounds good and all, but it looks like WB Games Monreal is taking action up a notch. Disregarding the laws of physics, characters teleport and become invisible with “outdated tech.”

More so, I understand you would be able to choose a single character for your playthrough or change between them for different missions. And even though there’re four, the knights don’t look distinct from each other. Maybe The Reed Hood sets itself apart with a couple of stun pistols to give you shooter gameplay.

Let’s check the official gameplay trailer and see how we think about it. Please, leave your comments below!

Gotham Knights gameplay trailer

From what we saw on the gameplay trailer, each character has a plot you must follow. For example, the studio explains Mr. Freeze is about 12 hours into Batgirl’s progression.

Yet, because this is an open-world game, we expect you’d be able to follow whatever plot at whatever time. The studio explains the enemies and bosses will always meet you at your level, so the challenge is still at hand.

We follow Batgirl on the official Gotham Knights gameplay trailer. She wants to take down Mr. Freeze.

Notably, she uses the Batmovil to move, pursue, fight, and explore. Batgirl also wields a grappling hook to move around the map.

We also learned each character has a distinct skill progression. Moreover, each knight uses different weapons, as in Batgirl uses a dual-stick, whereas Robin uses a…long stick.

Either way, there’s the possibility of playing the game solo or as a 2-player co-op. The game shows a player “dropping-in” in the middle of a mission. Like so, characters can summon another knight for a co-op combo attack.

So far, though, combat looks a bit clumsy. Without the ability to “lock-down” a target plus free 3D movement, the action-gameplay still looks unpolished. The game is still on pre-alpha, though.

Here’s another gameplay trailer. Let me know what you think in the comments below.

Gotham Knights source material

The upcoming next-gen game is following the titular comic that ran between 2000 and 2006. The series revolves around the Alfred Pennyworth, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Catwoman.

Said comic has 74 issues. Devin Grayson and Scott Beatty are the writers.

In particular, Gotham Nights takes the first crossover event we saw on The New 52. The Night of the Owls pit Batman, Robin, Dick Grayson, and Batgirl against Mr. Freeze and The Court of Owls criminal organization. We saw the latter at the end of the trailer.

That said, it doesn’t look like Gotham Knights is a sequel to the Arkham Knight trilogy. Instead, the upcoming Warner Bros title has its separate universe. For example, we could tell Mr. Freeze, and Bruce Wayner were different than what we saw before. Moreover, Barbara Gordon is alive as she is Batgirl.

Another thing fans should note is the Batcave is no longer available. The Night Owls will operate from a new base of operations in the Old Wayne Tower.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

The DC Fandom also showcased a new Suicide Squad teaser trailer. Coming from Rocksteady, we expect it’s also going to play like Arkham Knight.

Kill the Justice League sets you like some of the most dangerous DC villains. Your goal is defeating the heroes and creating chaos in Metropolis.

The Suicide Squad Game is coming on 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 PC. We don’t know much else about the game, though. There’s still a long way to go until 2022.

With both a game and a reboot/remake movie, the Suicide Squad name is being quite stubborn after its most recent flop. In the words of Lucas Skywalker: