GPD unveiled its latest GPD Win 3 handheld device featuring the latest Intel Tiger-Lake Mobile CPU. This is the 3rd version of its now-famous WIN handheld PC lineups—the handheld gaming device packs in some decent hardware and a decent display.

GPD Win 3 a handheld Windows PC available now in two hardware configuration

The GPD Win 3 is a gamer-focused handheld device using the full Windows 10 computer. The handheld device comes with two configurations featuring the latest Tiger-Lake 11th generation processors. GPD offers an Intel Core i5 – 1135G7 Tiger Lake processor with 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD.

The high-end configuration comes with the Core i7 – 1165G7, 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The Core i7 configuration out shadows the Core i5 with its superior clock speed and the newer Xe GPU. The Core i7 comes with 96 EUs for the GPU, whereas the Core i5 comes with 80 EUs. The processor comes with 4 cores and 8 threads, and its TDP is configurable from 12 W to 28 W.

The handheld device comes with a 720p display, which slides up to show the Qwerty keyboard. The device comes with a full physical joystick with four trigger buttons. GPD managed to pack a lot of hardware in a small device.

As for connectivity, the handheld comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device initially supports a microSDXC slot and a single Thunderbolt 4 port. But users can buy an optional dock that provides HDMI-out, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A 3.2 ports, and a GbE LAN port.

GPD performance isn’t that great thanks to the low powered processor and Xe GPU. But for 720p gaming, it easily reaches 60 FPS. It is not bad as there are services like Playstation Now, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce NOW better to play games on the web.

The base model of the GPD Win 3 starts at 799, and the maxed-out model comes at $899. The handheld is available in black chassis but a limited ‘Silver’ edition.