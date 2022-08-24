What is the Optimal GPU Temp While Gaming?

When it comes to the most optimal GPU temperature, the lower, the better. When your GPU goes under load during intense gaming, it will start running at higher temperatures. Not all GPUs have the same heat tolerance levels, so it’s vital to understand the maximum temperature of your specific GPU and the thermal range at which it will operate most stably.

Your GPU’s ideal idle temperature should not exceed 60 °C or 140 °F. Suppose your room sits at a cool 25 °C degrees, then your GPU should ideally sit between 35 °C (95° F) and 45 °C (113 °F). If your GPU is not cooled via open air solutions or water-cooled, your idle temperature can drop by a good margin.

What is the Best GPU Temperature While Gaming?

The right GPU temperature whilst gaming depends highly on the exact brand, model and condition of the GPU in your system. In general, AMD GPUs run hotter than their NVIDIA counterparts and have higher maximum temperature ceilings.

NVIDIAs GPUs are listed to run stably and safely between 65-85 °Celsius (or 149-185 °F) according to their official specification standards.

The same goes for AMD, and although your GPU could sometimes exceed the 85 °Celsius limit, it’s not a good idea since this might introduce significant performance penalties.

Laptops generally run hotter than their workstation counterparts since all PC components sit very closely together, and airflow is restricted. However, your laptop should not exceed GPU temperatures above 85 °C (185 °F).

Having abnormally high GPU temperatures will also make the laptop uncomfortable to touch due to the heat buildup, so you should always strive to have the lowest possible internal temperatures. Proper knowledge and temperature management could be the critical difference in prolonging the lifespan of your laptop’s internal components.

Causes of High GPU Temperatures While Gaming

There are some clear causes of abnormally high GPU temperatures whilst gaming. Being aware of them will help you get your GPU temperatures to run at more optimal levels. Here are a few things to watch out for:

Overclocking: Overclocking your GPU will force it to run at a higher memory/core clock speed and thus cause more heat dissipation due to the higher performance output.

Overclocking your GPU will force it to run at a higher memory/core clock speed and thus cause more heat dissipation due to the higher performance output. Running Heavy Graphically Demanding Games: Running these games on outdated or entry level GPUs can cause excessive GPU heating.

Running these games on outdated or entry level GPUs can cause excessive GPU heating. Defective GPU: Having defective VRAM, cooling or fans can lead to significantly higher GPU temperatures.



Having defective VRAM, cooling or fans can lead to significantly higher GPU temperatures. Suboptimal Fan Profiles: Incorrectly setting a manual fan profile can cause your GPU to reach much higher temperatures than intended at the cost of noise reduction.

Incorrectly setting a manual fan profile can cause your GPU to reach much higher temperatures than intended at the cost of noise reduction. Dust Buildup: The most common reason for any GPU to overheat is restricted airflow due to dust buildup within the case or within the GPUs fans and board itself.



The most common reason for any GPU to overheat is restricted airflow due to dust buildup within the case or within the GPUs fans and board itself. Incorrect Placement of the PC Case: This will lead to restricted airflow, thus drastically increasing your internal component temperatures

This will lead to restricted airflow, thus drastically increasing your internal component temperatures High Ambient Temperatures: If you are gaming in a hot room during summer, your PC will require higher fan speeds to keep temperatures down.

What GPU Temperature is Too Hot for My PC?

GPU temperatures that exceed 90 °C (or 194 °F) should be a significant warning sign. When temperatures run higher than this, you risk causing permanent damage to your GPU or the surrounding components. Excess heat indicates your system’s cooling is not well optimized. Most GPUs will automatically shut down once their built-in sensors detect a preset heat threshold.

Symptoms of an Overheating GPU

Here are some of the most common symptoms that you might experience when your GPU is not running at an optimal temperature whilst gaming:

Constant Game Crashes : When a GPU overheats, it will cause an instant crash of any game or software that you are running to prevent further damage.

: When a GPU overheats, it will cause an instant crash of any game or software that you are running to prevent further damage. FPS Stuttering and Freezing during high GPU usage: Your GPU will be forced to underclock or undervolted itself to reduce the heat produced.

during high GPU usage: Your GPU will be forced to underclock or undervolted itself to reduce the heat produced. BSOD : The blue screen of death is a common symptom of either an overheating GPU or one that is nearing the end of its lifespan

: The blue screen of death is a common symptom of either an overheating GPU or one that is nearing the end of its lifespan Overly Loud Fan Noises: If your fans are constantly running at 100% full load, even without any intensive applications, it might signal that your GPU has an overheating issue.

Now that you know both the causes and symptoms of an overheating GPU, here are some solutions that can help keep your GPU temperature in check during prolonged heavy gaming usage.