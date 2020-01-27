Gamers will debate for hours and hours on which game is better— Grand Theft Auto vs Call of Duty? And no wonder, even the figures can’t pick a clear winner because of the divided opinion. In the last decade, although GTA V was declared as the bestselling game in the U.S., the COD franchise has overshadowed its counterpart with seven entries in the list of top 10.

The NPD Group ranked the top 10 bestselling games for the decade for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The list is as follows—

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Minecraft

Comparison:

Undoubtedly, both, GTA and COD have a wide and loyal fanbase but what gives off this hazy result after years of research lies beneath the one, stark difference between the two— frequency of releases. Many may argue that COD has the same, old, tried-and-tested storyline in every version.

But a hard pill to swallow for GTA fans is— your favorite game is not any different! It’s a fact. The core of the storyline is usually the same with tweaked versions of older missions. Both games are equally guilty of a lack of fresh content. However, Rockstar Games has bagged the no. 1 spot with its low frequency of releases. The long wait for its next major franchise keeps the fans on their toes as they order the latest release. These gaps also enable the makers behind this complex game to take full advantage of technological advancements.

While Activision focuses on making quick cash by releasing games every year, Rockstar thrives on making their fans long for the next release. But although Activision does not have as much time to focus on quality as Rockstar, it does manage to deliver high-quality graphics consistently.

Thus, even if COD loses its wow factor with back-to-back releases, it has still managed to dominate the decade. GTA’s success mantra is slightly different. However, as avid gamers, we would love to have more fresh content in future releases.

Grand Theft Auto vs Call of Duty, which game do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for more gaming content in the future…