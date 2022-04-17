Gsync Ultimate vs Gsync vs Gsync Compatible- What’s the Difference?

Games created nowadays heavily depend on computer resources to function smoothly. It is not only dependent on your CPU/GPU anymore; you need a proper monitor to give a smooth output for the best gaming experience.

If you are an avid gamer, you have most likely faced a screen tearing, input lag, stuttering, or black flickers effect once in your lifetime. Consider the G-sync technology as an answer by NVIDIA (graphics card manufacturer) to address all these display problems on your monitor.

But even under its G-Sync banner, there are multiple categorizations which makes it hard to choose. Do we pick G-Sync, Ultimate, or the G-sync Compatible monitors?

Do not worry; we will discuss the whole G-sync ecosystem so that you have the best chance of choosing a monitor that suits your needs.

What is the Point of GSync Technology?

Let us understand the essence of GSync Technology and why it is needed before we dive deep into each category.

What Is the Main Problem in the Display Industry?

Every monitor has a certain refresh rate. You might hear people say, “this is a 60hz monitor or a 144Hz monitor.” Refresh rate is the number of times the monitor can refresh the pixels to display images. Pixels are like molecules or building blocks for images.

Similarly, a graphics card renders several frames per second (FPS). In layman’s terms, FPS is the number of images that can be captured and displayed on a monitor per second in succession to each other.

When both FPS & Refresh rates get mismatched during gameplay, we get problematic scenarios where the screen tears (two different frames are shown on display) or the screen stutters.

How Was the Problem Dealt Before?

The answer to this previously was Vertical Sync (V Sync). V-Sync capped the frame rate of the GPU to the refresh rate of the monitor.

It helped remove screen tearing, but we still had screen stuttering issues. In simple words, the GPU frame rate was according to the monitor’s refresh rate.

What Is the New Solution?

To solve screen tearing, flickering, or stuttering issues, we finally got something called Adaptive Sync. This technology, in turn, made the monitor work for the GPU instead of the other way around.

Adaptive Sync dynamically changes the monitor’s refresh rate according to the frame rate produced by the GPU. This new technology solved both stuttering and screen tearing issues, allowing smoother gameplay.

The G Sync Banner of NVIDIA is their version of adaptive Sync with proprietary hardware technology. Currently, it has the standard G-Sync, G-Sync Ultimate, and G-Sync Compatible.

Gsync Ultimate vs Gsync vs GSync Compatible

The fundamental difference between these three categories is dependent on Hardware, the number of test NVIDIA does before giving it the official stamp, and the features each monitor in these categories have.

We can understand the difference clearly by understanding what each category is.

What is Gsync?

Consider G Sync as the standard or base version of their proprietary technology. The monitors under the G Sync tag house an NVIDIA G Sync processor.

So, a simple way to understand it is if the monitor you are looking to buy has a G Sync tag, then understand that it has NVIDIA technology hardware embedded inside it.

NVIDIA doesn’t produce these monitors; they make the G Sync module and check these third-party monitors’ performance.

G Sync category has the core features like:

All G Sync monitors are validated to have no artifacts (any visual imperfection in digital imaging) whatsoever.

(any visual imperfection in digital imaging) whatsoever. Monitors go through more than 300 tests in NIVIDA labs before being certified under this category.

in NIVIDA labs before being certified under this category. These monitors, however, generally don’t support HDR . There are, however, some models that are exceptions.

. There are, however, some models that are exceptions. Monitors also feature a Variable Refresh Rate with Variable Overdrive.

No Additional Driver is needed to run G Sync technology.

is needed to run G Sync technology. Variable Refresh input must be thorough the display port.

What is Variable Refresh rate & Variable Overdrive? The whole concept of Gsync is to adjust refresh rate according to the frames rendered by GPU. G Sync adjusts its refresh rate when there are a different number of frames to prevent any tearing or stuttering. But this is a grueling process as refresh rate can go spike and dip; variable overdrive is what stops any motion blur like ghosting. This process, in turn, gives users an optimal gaming experience.

What is G- Sync Ultimate?

Ultimate is the best category of monitors that NVIDIA can currently supply. It also has an NVIDIA processor embedded inside the monitors.

The core difference between Ultimate and standard G-Sync is in its features. Let’s look at what the Ultimate category offers.

All Ultimate monitors are certified not to have any Visual artifacts whatsoever.

not to have any Visual artifacts whatsoever. These monitors also go through more than 300 tests before certification.

before certification. Ultimate monitors also support lifelike HDR .

. Monitors have a Variable Refresh Rate with Variable Overdrive.

No additional driver is needed to run G Sync technology.

is needed to run G Sync technology. The Variable refresh input must be through the Display Port.

What is HDR? HDR is a very term that has a spectrum of technicalities. In simple terms, it is a kind of display technology focused on the color displayed on the monitor. HDR allows a monitor to display a broader spectrum of colors and contrasts. Monitors with HDR make the images more vivid, make colors pop, and show more details in lighter and darker shades. HDR also realistically shows small details and nuances in the picture and its color tones.

What is G Sync Compatible?

Here is where things get a little tricky. G Sync Compatible monitors do not have the NVIDIA proprietary processor like the G Sync or Ultimate categories.

These monitors are certified not to have artifacts, but they do not get the rigorous amount of testing as the other categories. They also do not support lifelike HDR.

As the monitors in this category also do not get variable overdrive, we notice that a ghosting effect takes place on the corners of some monitors. It usually is seen with VA or IPS paneled G Sync compatible monitors. It is comparatively less in TN panel monitors.

This phenomenon might differ from model to model of monitors.

Why Does This Compatible Category Even Exist?

Both G Sync and ultimate are very exclusive categories of NVIDIA. The quality control on these products is very thorough. The amount of Hardware that goes into it and the number of strict tests also make those monitors very premium in price.

G Sync Compatible is NVIDIA’s way of opening up its ecosystem. Of Course, you cannot expect them to function at the high standards set for ultimate and G Sync, but these monitors will provide a baseline variable refresh rate gaming experience.

The variable refresh rate input differs according to the specific monitor. The general input ports are display ports, HDMI, and HDMI 2.1.

Another important thing to note is that all of these monitors require a driver to be installed before fully utilizing the said gaming experience.

It doesn’t have the same number of tests as ultimate or G Sync, but the NVIDIA lab looks at the following common requirements:

There shouldn’t be any screen blanking or flickering .

or . No screen pulsing is allowed during gameplay.

is allowed during gameplay. The variable refresh rate feature should be enabled as default in the monitor.

feature should be in the monitor. The monitor should have a wide refresh rate range.

Conclusion

Please understand these categories are similar to a horizontal line. Consider G Sync compatible as the starting point in technology.

As you move on to G Sync and G Sync ultimate, the gaming experience will get smoother. However, there is a trade-off; the prices will get more premium as you move on up the classes.

If you are a casual gamer, a Compatible monitor will be more than fine, but we recommend going with the G Sync or G Sync Ultimate versions if you plan on actively gaming heavy games.