Seven years later after its introduction, Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most popular games. Much of its success comes from GTA Online, a crazy multiplayer that keeps expanding every year.

The weekly GTA Online patch notes introduced a content-packed update. Rockstar is introducing the Los Santos Summer Special with a host of new activities.

On top of that, there’re some new details about its upcoming next-gen version. The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will have a GTA V/Online port next year.

It’s not all good news, though. Even though the GTA Online keeps expanding its madness, there’s some amiss. Three console generations later, and we still don’t know how a real modern GTA should look and feel.

GTA Online is available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special DLC

Los Santos, the city that already has it all, is getting a splash of summer fun on this latest Grand Theft Auto update. It brings new activities for the rich, the successful, and vehicle-obsessed. Everyone else, though, will also find something special.

New Galaxy Super Yacht missions

First off, there’re six new Galaxy Super Yacht co-op missions. If you’re a superyacht owner, you can start this co-op mission and invite up to 4 players.

To kickstart the quest, head to the bridge of the yacht and call ye’ captain. Then, request the captain for a job. You’ll get the mission on a phone call from Brendan Darcy. If you don’t have a phone, you’ll need to purchase one on DockTease.

New Wheel Race Tracks

GTA Online is also debuting new Open Wheel racing cars. Like so, they are opening a new Open Wheel Race Series with new tracks and challenges.

These races go along the Land Act Dam, a wind farm at the edge of the city.

There are also a few upgrades to Open Wheel racing gameplay. That includes the ability to change tire types. You’ll be able to see when the tire wears or gets damaged.

Additionally, players will be able to see if they are driving the wrong way of the racing track.

Business Battles

It brings new crime-free competitions with massive rewards. There’re two Business Battles available: Aircraft Carrier Assault and Factory Raid. You can play them until August 19, and you could win a Pink Dot tech mask if you win.

Rockstar introduced the Business Battles feature on the After Hours update.

Diamond Adversary Series

It brings eight new Adversary modes to GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort.

The Adversary series is also boosting double rewards this week.

Minor add-ons

Other minor add-ons on GTA Online include the classic QUB3D arcade game form Liberty City. Axe of Fury, another 16-bit “classic,” is also available across Los Santos arcade stores. You can buy the new games on the Pixel Emporium for your Arcade laptop.

There’s also a new quest from Solomon Richards. You can track him down on Solomon’s office for a special reward.

Furthermore, there’re numerous hints to a low-level drug deal on the streets. Keep an eye for suspicious activity.

Extras

The Los Santos Summer Special also brings a ton of new apparel. That includes tracksuits, shirts, leather jackets, masks, tees, and more.

There are also 15 new vehicles you can find on Los Santos Street. Lastly, Rockstar added a bunch of quality of life improvements. You can read the on the patch notes.

GTA V is reaching next-gen consoles by 2021

GTA V is an all-time best-seller, only sitting bellow Microsoft’s Minecraft. It’s arrival to the next console generation, though, might give the game what it needs to sit at the top.

Rockstar masterpiece already survived the PS3 and the Xbox 360. They ported the game towards the Xbox One and the PS4. Now, they are going to port the game for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well.

First off, they revealed GTA Online for XSX and PS5 would have exclusive content compared to PS4 and Xbox One. Likewise, the developers are upgrading the graphics. Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two shared the first details about GTA V’s upcoming next-gen version.

Check this video down below. It shows how GTA V should look like, in theory, with the XSX’s Ray Tracing features. Keep in mind it’s only a PC mod. It might not look anything like it.

What to expect?

GTA V and GTA Online are reaching the PS 5 and the Xbox Series X by 2021. The original game will pack the multiplayer feature, so it’s going to be expensive. Yet, you could buy the stand-alone GTA Online for less money.

“EXPANDED AND ENHANCED” – Sony.

A great thing to keep count is how Rockstar is adding a free GTA Online version for the PS5. That means you won’t need to buy GTA V to play it.

However, the free version won’t be available permanently. You will be able to keep it if you manage to download it during its 3-months promo period.

A bad thing to keep in mind, though, is how it still looks. It’s the kind of visuals that makes you think if the vide-game industry is indeed moving forward.

Check the PS5 announcement trailer down below. It looks like my GTA: San Andreas I play on my smartphone.

It seems like they are milking the game at this point. For the looks of it, GTA V Online’s free versions are not going to look anything like CoD: Warzone.

Yes, it was a total breakthrough for the Xbox 360 and the PS3. Then, GTA IV was another highlight for the old-gen consoles.

If they did it once twice​, why can’t Rockstar do it again with a GTA VI? That would be better.

What is GTA Online?

GTA Online is GTA V’s multiplayer mode. It packs an open-world online persistent world you can share with 50 other players.

GTA Online Website

Release date: October 1, 2013 Studio: Rockstar

Currently, it boasts PS4 and Xbox One graphics, although the original game debuted for the older-gen consoles. Rockstar keeps updating the game with new content, quality-of-life improvements, and lore.

There’re many gameplay modes, each one rewarding Reputation Points. As you finish jobs and activities, you earn RP. As you grow on reputation, you’ll unlock crazy features like airstrikes, race modes, and new missions.

The story goes a few years after the original single-player campaign. The character arrives at Los Santos (San Andreas’ city). There, we’re going to do a few jobs to a handful of NPCs. When this tutorial part ends, though, the possibilities of the game are endless.

San Andreas feels alive. You can still follow jobs by NPCs like Lamar Davis, sure. But you can also steal an airplane and do some crazy stunts.

Lastly, game modes are vast and different. They include PvPs, racing, contract missions, team missions, survival, and a bunch more. You could even “invest in the stock” and buy insurance for your cars.

In Summary

What can I say? GTA V is the kind of game you leave behind and never looks back. It’s like a joke that a person keeps telling while expecting everyone to laugh.

Yes, the online version is fantastic. It doesn’t look or play as the best PS4, or Xbox One games out there. But it packs a level of activities and things to do other developers can only dream.

As for playing this game on the Xbox Series X or the PS5, I’m going to pass. What do you think?