The Epic Games Store was sharing shady tweets counting dowing to the launch of an unnamed free game on Twitter. Little did they know that they have some nosy fans around the globe. People were quick to figure out that Epic Games is giving out GTA V free to download on PC.

Purchase GTA V for free

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V is the bestselling videogames of all time. And to get it for free is a dream come true for most of the PC gamers. Ever since the launch of Epic Game’s PC store, the company has been giving out free games every week. And you can now download the premium version of GTA V on Epic Game’s Store.

The premium edition includes the entire GTA V story along with all existing gameplay content and upgrades and Grand Theft Auto Online. But it doesn’t stop there. Epic Games also includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack that gives you $1,000,000 bonus cash and additional content.

Epic Game’s Store Crashes due to Traffic

As soon as the company confirmed that they’re giving away the premium edition of the GTA V PC game for free, the Epic Game Store crashed. They took to Twitter, acknowledging the outage and announcing that they’re working on it.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

The heavy traffic flow caused the store to crash for almost eight hours as gamers tried to claim the game for free. Due to the very reason, even other Epic services were affected, including Fortnite and Battle Breakers. But both the games are working fine now and so is the store.

So, you can claim your free GTA V till 21 May 2020.

How Does it Work?

Since Epic Games is giving away the premium edition of Grand Theft Auto V, it is definitely a significant deal. But before downloading the game, you should have an Epic Game account ready.

You also need to know that Epic requires people to have two-factor authentication turned on. After that, you can navigate the store and head to GTA V and make a purchase. But since the game is free, you won’t have to pay any amount.