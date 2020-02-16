If you are looking for a graphics card, you might have stumbled upon two options: Nvidia’s latest GTX 1660 Super or Older GTX 1070 Ti. Both are great cards and perform exceptionally in 1080p gaming and good in some 1440p titles. But what shall you truly buy?

Overview:

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

This is the newest GPU offered by Nvidia. Based on the modern Turing Architecture, the TU116 GPU (TU116-300-A1) has a die size of 284mm2. The GTX 1660 Super, based on the 12nm process node, fitting 6,600 million transistors hailing from the Geforce 16 family. The GPU has a base clock speed of 1530MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785MHz.

The GTX 1660 Super ships with 6 GB DDR6 memory, clocked at 14 GHz. The GPU uses a 192-bit memory bus with 336.0 GB/s bandwidth. The card rated TDP is 125 W, but it suggested using a 500 W power supply. Due to the DDR6 VRAM and higher memory bandwidth, the cards draw more power than its brother GTX 1660 Ti.



Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti

The GTX 1070 Ti, based on the older Pascal architecture, comes from the GeForce 1000 Series family. Even though the card maybe 3 Years old ( Released in 2017), this card still ranks better than the newer cards in the market. The GP104 GPU (GP104-300-A1) has a die size of 314mm2.

Based on the 16nm process node, the GTX 1070 Ti packs 7,200 million transistors inside. The GPU has a clock speed of 1607MHz and boosts to 1683MHz. The card ships with 8 GB DDR5 memory, clocked at 2002Mhz, 8008MHz effective. The GTX 1070 Ti utilizes a 256-bit memory bus with 256.3 GB/s bandwidth. Based on the older Pascal architecture, the GTX 1070 Ti has a TDP of 180W, and Nvidia suggests using a 500W power supply.



Benchmarks:

GTX 1660 Super GTX 1070 Ti Games AVG FPS 1% Low FPS AVG FPS 1% FPS Shadow Of The Tomb Raider 79 60 87 69 Far Cry New Dawn 90 74 108 87 Battlefield V 86 75 100 85 GTA V 63 50 71 56 Resident Evil 2 96 86 113 96 Rainbow Six Siege 129 105 135 108 Witcher 3 71 57 83 67 The Division 2 74 57 95 66 Sniper Elite 4 116 91 141 108

(1080p/ Max Presets)

The game benchmarks give insight into the performance of each of the cards. Older but still stronger GTX 1070 Ti beats the newer GTX 1660 Ti. We expected to see the GTX 1070 Ti beating the GTX 1660 Super in the game titles, but the scores aren’t that far apart. There isn’t much to say as the GTX 1070 Ti is better than the GTX 1660 Super. In the case of E-sports title Rainbow Six Siege, the GTX 1070 Ti barely beats the GTX 1660 Super. Similar examples are seen with heavy titles like Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. Not a big difference in game titles.

Pricing and Verdict:

Comparing the MSRP of both of the cards, the GTX 1660 Super costs $240, but the GTX 1070 Ti costs $359 and upwards depending on the vendor. The GTX 1660 Super is the best option here as it is a newer card with better performance and support for Nvidia Encoder (NVENC). With a lower power consumption, and support for the latest DDR6 memory, and a better clock speed, GTX 1660 Super takes the crown for the best card. The GTX 1660 Super is a beast, unlike its brother, the 1660 Ti, who is more focused on productivity.

But if you are willing to buy a second-hand GPU and have a good deal on the 1070 Ti, it is the GPU for productivity and gaming. The 1070 Ti has better productivity performance than the GTX 1660 Super. The used market isn’t the same everywhere, but some 1070 Ti can be found under $250 and even under $210, which ends being the better-valued GPU compared to the GTX 1660 Super.

So it depends on the user what to buy, but we suggest picking the GTX 1660 Super for better gaming performance and good production value. It is newer, feature-rich, and supports NVENC encoder for streaming. The GTX 1070 Ti, if found under $250, is a good deal, but the used market is inconsistent in all the parts of the world, and you never know the condition of the graphic card. So stick with the GTX 1660 Super unless you get a great deal on the GTX 1070Ti. And please don’t upgrade GTX 1070 Ti over the GTX 1660 Super and vice versa, it’s pointless.