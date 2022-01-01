How to Get Guide to Freedom in Genshin Impact

In an open-world game like Genshin Impact, you can find it difficult to progress if your characters are not leveled up properly. One of the many ways you can improve your favorite characters is by upgrading their talents. In order to ascend the character’s talent levels, you need to collect various talent books in Genshin Impact.

One such talent book, Guide to Freedom is an essential talent level-up material used to ascend many important characters in Genshin Impact. Follow our guide to acquire Guide to Freedom and ascend your favorite characters.

Which Characters Need Guide to Freedom?

Guide to Freedom comes in handy while leveling up various Character’s Talents. All the characters who require Guide to Freedom for Talent Level- Up are presented below:

Characters Element Traveler Geo Traveler Anemo Sucrose Anemo Amber Pyro Barbara Hydro Diona Cryo Klee Pyro Tartaglia Hydro Aloy Cryo

How to get Guide to Freedom through Forsaken Rift?

Completing the Domain of Mastery; Forsaken Rift rewards players with Guide to Freedom along with other Talent Level- Up Materials. The Forsaken Rift offers three versions of the books namely Teachings of Freedom, Guide to Freedom, and Philosophies of Freedom.

Recommended Elements: Electro, Pyro Recommended Party: (Option 1) Diluc, Razor, Bennett, Barbara

(Option 2) Kequing, Hu Tao, Xixi, Beidou

(Option 3) Lisa, Klee, Yanfei, Razor Electro, Pyro

Ley Line Disorder

Lead your Character up the flight of Stairs and activate the Key. Defeat 20 Opponents within 360 Seconds.

We recommend using Heavy Duty Electro DPS Characters like Razor, Keqing, Fischl to battle the opponents. Using Pyro DPS like Diluc, Hu Tao and Klee also comes more than handy here. Relatively easy compared to most new Domains, players can use Electro and Pyro Characters to beat the Cryo Villains easily. Once completed, collect your rewards using 20 Original Resin.

Players can visit this domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays to get the Guide of Freedom, Teachings of Freedom, Freedom books, Philosophies of Freedom.

How to Get Guide to Freedom from Quest Rewards:

A Soul Set Apart: Completing the Archon Quest, A Soul Set Apart is another way towards obtaining Guide to Freedom. This is the final quest in Chapter I: Act IV: We Will Be Reunited. You will find yourself searching for the first Field Tiller after receiving information from Barbara. You can get two Guide to Freedom books.

Bough Keeper: Dainsleif: You can complete the World Quest that comes from a prologue to Chapter I: Act IV: We Will be Reunited. You can get 1 Guide to Freedom.

Defender of Childhood Dreams: Monoceros Caeli: Act I: Mighty Cyclops Adventure is the final part of Tartaglia’s Story Quest. You need to complete The Wonderful World of Mr. Cyclops Domain.You can get 5 Guide to Freedom.

Not to be Missed: A World Quest, you need to talk to Cyrus and head towards the suspicious location to eliminate threats. An easy task, completing this quest grants 1 Guide to Freedom.

Time Waits for No Man: Another World Quest involving Cyrus, you need to defeat enemies in a suspicious location once again. You can get 2 Guide to Freedom.

Getting Guide to Freedom From Chests and Shrine of Depths

You can also obtain Guide to Freedom by unlocking Shrine of Depths. There are various Shrine of Depths located around Inazuma, Mondstadt and Liyue. With 10 Shrine of Depths located in each region, you can find Guide to Freedom located in one of these Precious Chests. Just make sure that you have collected the Shrine of Depths Keys for each region and unlock accordingly. You can follow our previous articles based on Shrine of Depths Locations in Liyue, Mondstadt and Inazuma for more details. You can also simply collect Guide to Freedom from various Treasure Chests located within the game. The rarer the Treasure Chest, the greater the probability to get your Guide to Freedom Loot.

How to Get Guide to Freedom through Alchemy

Teleport to the Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt or Liyue. Navigate to the Alchemy Shop indicated by a spiral sign.

You can craft 1 Guide to Freedom out of every 3 Teachings of Freedom.

This requires you to have 175 Mora and requires no waiting period.

How to Craft Philosophies of Freedom using Guide to Freedom?

Philosophies of Freedom is another important Talent Level- Up Material that can be important to players in Genshin Impact. You can craft it using Guide to Freedom.

Teleport to the Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt or Liyue.

or In the same way as above, navigate towards the Alchemy Shop.

You can craft 1 Philosophies of Freedom with 3 Guide to Freedom along with a payment of 550 Mora.

Related Questions

Can we buy the Guide to Freedom?

While you cannot currently buy Guide to Freedom, you can access the Alchemy Shop either in Mondstadt or Liyue to craft one. You can follow our directions above to craft a Guide to Freedom book.

What will building a Character’s Talent Level exactly do in Genshin?

Leveling up your Character’s Talent gives a certain percentage of boost on Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst of your chosen character.

How many Guide to Freedom books do I need to level up my Character’s Talents to Level 10?

Mihoyo has recently introduced a feature in the HoyoLab community app namely Enhancement Progression Calculator. You can use this feature to select your character and know exactly how many materials you need for each upgrade.