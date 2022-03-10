Guide To Haven Valorant: Map, Location, Callouts, Lineups, Agents

Valorant is one of the most popular shooting games out there. Within Valorant, Haven is one of the most played maps, mostly because of its size and three bombsites instead of two.

Since the Haven is a large map, people often wonder what is the best strategy and agent to play with. If you are trying to find ways to slay the map, you came to the right place. We researched the expert players to bring you a complete guide to the Haven map in Valorant, including its callouts, lineups, and agents.

Haven: A Map in Valorant

Haven is one of the biggest maps in the game. Additionally, it is the only map with three bomb sites instead of one, each with three entry points. Such a layout makes it harder to defend or push. Depending on what side you are playing.

Additionally, there are multiple places in the map where you can hold an angle, such as Garage, A long, C long, and Mid Courtyard. These circumstances can create confusion as to which agent to use and which lineup is the best one.

Even though each lineup and agent is different according to a player’s playstyle, there are some which can prove beneficial. Let’s look at some of the agents and their lineups in Haven.

Sova Lineups in Haven

Sova is one of the initiators of the game, meaning the characters who are great for scouting before dualists usually go through to attack. Sora uses a bow to shoot recon bolts and shock darts.

Sova can be a great agent to start the game in Haven with. You can use Sova’s playstyle to determine which entry points the enemies are defending. Dressed in a fur coat with a blue cape, his lineups, if you are attacking, can obstruct someone from the other team that uses an operator (name of the sniper gun).

You can also confuse the defenders by shooting a recon bolt towards the entry point you are not using. You can also use Sova’s powers to defend the bomb you planted.

However, Sova’s versatility does not end with the attacker’s role. While defending, you can use Sora’s recon bolt to determine which side the attackers are coming from. You can also use the same start to do a post-plant recon and find the attackers’ position.

Likewise, you can shoot two shock darts simultaneously at the enemy and kill them instantly while lining up. This is unique to other agents’ utility which takes time to kill.

Killjoy Lineups in Haven

If you are more of a defensive player, you can try using Killjoy. Being a Sentinel, Killjoy’s ability to focus on defensive strategies can be best. For instance, you can set up Killjoy’s signature turret in a way that it can cover your back.

As for the lineups, one of the best ways to deal with the enemy guarding the plant site is by using the ultimate, called lockdown. It will give the enemies a countdown by which they are detained if they do not clear the range. Your team can quickly kill all of them and take back the plant site.

You can also use Killjoy’s Alarmbot to distract enemies and give yourself or your team an upper hand while holding the site. The Alarmbot hunts the enemy that falls in its range and explodes upon contact, doing severe damage to the enemies caught in the explosion. You can then one-shot kill your enemies, stopping them from diffusing the spike or stopping their entry.

With such a defense-headed agent, you can rest assured that you will get the best defense with Killjoy, especially on a large map as Haven.

Brimstone Lineups in Haven

Brimstone, also the commander of the Valorant protocols, is one of the controllers of the game. Using such a character allows you to assist your teammates playing dualists greatly. And when it comes to the map as big as Haven, Brimstones lineups can be pretty handy.

When you are defending the bomb after planting it, the best way to deal with anyone trying to defuse it is by shooting the grenade (molly) from even the furthest corner of the map to the default plant site.

For instance, if you are in the C lobby, you can aim in such a way that your Incendiary (grenade launcher’s name) shoots the grenade directly to the default bomb site. You can also do the same from A long by lining up your aim to a certain angle.

Likewise, you can also use the grenade bouncing to make sure they land on the desired spot.

Additionally, another best way to maximize Brimstone’s power is by using the smokescreen and the Incendiary at the same time. You can create a ball of smoke anywhere in Haven (or any other maps) using a tactical map and then molly the same place.

You can do so, especially at the plant site or the A Tower, to ensure that your enemies walk into the lingering fire of the grenade and die instantly. Additionally, you can use these lineups not just for attacking but also for defending.

Valorant Viper Lineups

Viper, being a controller, can be excellent for assisting duelists, blocking the enemy sight, and blocking different enemy entries. Viper’s lineups are similar to Brimstone’s molly, but she uses poison instead of fire, dealing with lingering damage to the enemies.

Speaking of the lineup, you can perform the same tactics as using Brimstone and shoot your Snake Bite. It uses a chemical blast that lingers on the explosion area dealing poison damage to the enemies who fall in it.

However, unlike Brimstone’s molly, Viper’s Snake Bite does not bounce, so make sure you get the angle correct.

Similarly, you can also use her toxic screen to blind the enemies. Make sure to cover yourself and be wary of enemies since you can only shoot the screen on a straight path. Doing so will give you a clear idea of your location to the enemies.

Keeping these in mind, you can combine Viper’s toxic screen and snake bite to hide the lingering poison. Additionally, you can also use the poison cloud to blind and damage the enemy at certain entry points and gain the upper hand in the battle.

These are some of the best lineup strategies for some of the agents in Valorant. It is best to remember that these lineups need you to be in a specific position and shoot your ability from a certain angle to work. You can try it out yourself to find which agent suits your playthrough best and which lineup gives you the most upper hand.

If you need to find out which exact position works best, you can also check out the gameplays of some expert players or even the Valorant tournaments that take place every now and then. It is also beneficial to play along and find out new lineups that help you the most.

Best Agents For Haven

Although using the agents fully depends on your playstyle, it is always crucial to try out different agents, their skills, and lineups to maximize your winning strategy. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at some of the agents in each role that players across the globe have taken full advantage of Haven.

Sova (Initiator)

As mentioned above, Sova’s versatility can be of great use in Haven to scope out the enemies, defend entry points, and stop enemies from diffusing the spike.

While using Sova, you can be of great help to your team due to your recon ability, supplying information about the enemy. His lineups can also be crucial to fighting post-plant, defending the spike, or diffusing it.

Skye (Initiator)

Although she does not recon as effectively as Sova, Skye can be of crucial importance due to her agility and support strat. You can use her Trailblazer to clear out areas in Haven, such as the Garage, giving your team a clear path to move out.

Additionally, you can aggressively move forward along with duelists while supporting them and killing enemies in the corners. Although the developers nerfed Skye’s abilities during the recent updates, it still is an amazing ability to track enemies. So if you love playing as an initiator but have trouble with Sova’s long-range, Skye might be the girl you are looking for.

Killjoy (Sentinel)

Killjoy can certainly be an overpowering enemy if you play her lineups right. Everyone seems to fear her ultimate: Lockdown, which renders her enemies completely powerless against her teammates.

Killjoy can be great at defending a bomb site, either pre-plant or post-plant, depending on whether you play as an attacker or defender.

Likewise, Killjoy can be of great use to avoid flanks and even defend plant sites by herself long enough for her teammates to arrive. You can also take note of how her pick rates are going up in the Valorant Champions tournament due to her aggressive defense strat.

Sage (Sentinel)

One of the best abilities of Sage is her Ressurection, the ability to revive a player and change the tide of the game. Similarly, her Barrier Orb does an excellent job at slowing down enemies and making them an easier target.

Sage’s wall can act as a great barrier in the entry points or make sure no one creeps up behind you while pushing forward. Her abilities to hold her own and defend teammates make her one of the must-have agents not just in Haven but in all the maps.

Astra (Controller)

Astra can certainly be acknowledged as one of the best agents to play within Haven. Astra’s star can easily pull enemies from the cover on such a huge map, making them an easy target.

Another way Astra can dominate the battlefield is by using her concussion. It will stun her enemies within the range, making it harder for them to see or aim properly.

Likewise, her ultimate can create a giant wall across the map that can stop bullets. This can be a most crucial ability depending on how the battle is going.

Brimstone (Controller)

As described earlier, Brimstone can greatly help the dualists, giving constant support and cover. One of his main abilities, smokescreen, has a lot of potential and versatility to change the tide of the battle.

One of his main abilities, smokescreen, has a lot of potential and versatility to change the tide of the battle. You can place it anywhere on the map, give cover to your teammates or blind your teammates.

You can also use the lineups mentioned above to ensure you get the maximum out of Brimstone’s abilities and lead your team to victory. With the combination of his molly and smoke, you can even guard the plant sites or spikes.

Jett (Dualist)

Thanks to her dash tailwind, Jett is great at killing enemies on 1v1 and taking cover as quickly as possible. Her accuracy and speed give her the upper hand in clearing out the battlefield.

You can also use her cloudburst ability to block enemy vision and manipulate it by holding the ability key and moving your crosshair. This can easily blind your enemies, and if you are using the Operator, take advantage of the smokescreen and headshot your enemies.

Reyna (Dualist)

Reyna is probably the most powerful dualist in the game. She can not only heal herself, but if she kills enemies, they drop soul orbs that she consumes to heal herself.

Likewise, when she uses leer, she can leave the enemies nearsighted that are in the range. This can be crucial while pushing toward the bomb site or even defending the entry points.

But perhaps, her most fearful ability is her ultimate, Empress, which lets her enter a frenzy, drastically increasing firing and equipping speed while decreasing reload speed. Additionally, while Empress is active, using her ability, Dismiss also makes her invisible for a short period of time while being faster and incorporeal.

Empress also functions as her ability Devour, turning enemies she kills to soul orb and heals herself. However, the best feature is that the timer resets every time she kills her enemy or if they die within 3 seconds of taking damage from her.

Haven Map Guide

Since Haven is such a large map and has three sites instead of two, it can be certainly helpful to learn about the gimmicks and callouts of the map. Whether you are defending or attacking, it is crucial to know these things to ensure your victory.

Let’s look at the callouts and the map’s layout in detail to understand how to approach each bombsite; as a defender or an attacker.

Haven Callouts

In a nutshell, callouts are the locations within the map. These names will ensure proper communication for the teammates and an easier push. You can look at the map below with all the major callouts.

A site Callout

A site is the first area on the right (while playing as an attacker) where you can plant the bomb. To reach the A site, you go through A lobby and either A Sewer or A Long. Once you get there, you can see the A Tower, which has two levels; the base is called Hell and the upper level, heaven. Additionally, A box is the default plant site in A site.

It is also best to remember that each group of people might have different names for each callout.

B Site Callout

B site, the middle bomb planting area, can be accessed through Mid Courtyard, A Link, and C Link. Although it is the shortest path for the attackers, it gets quite risky as enemies can come from both sides. The default spike plant site is usually the box in the B site.

One of the best strategies to use in the B site is to smoke entry points from A and C while holding the mid and watching over the entry points. This can prove beneficial and help you plant the spike before your team is wiped out.

C Site Callout

C Site, the final bombsite of Haven, is on the left side of the attacker spawn. You can access it through C long or C Garage. The best way to push in the C site would be to push through both entry points, with Sora’s recon bolts ensuring the enemy’s location and using a smokescreen on the defenders’ entry point.

There are not many callouts in C that are unique, but places such as Back Pillar, Front Pillar, Connectors, and Plat give you an advantage. At the same time, C-Box is usually the default spike plant area in the C Site.

Additionally, you can go on top of the C box by performing what is known as the C box jump. You may have to crouch a little bit and jump at a certain angle to reach there. The benefit of getting over the C box is to get a new angle on the enemy and shoot them down. However, you may have to be careful as you do not get any cover there.

Credit: dotesports

Speaking of the best strategies for Haven, it is best to understand your playstyle and your preference and work out a plan alongside your teammates.

But if you wish, you may take inspiration from the lineups mentioned above along with the agents and choose what works for you best. It is also best to remember that communicating with your team yields the best course of action in the game, as losing even one can prove difficult.

Haven Tier List of Agents

Even though each player has their preference on which agent to play with, there is data of millions of players worldwide that can determine which agent players choose to get the most wins. According to Meta src, the following is the list of agents and their tier list, along with their overall score: