A week ago, Apple released the latest software update, iOS 13.5. The update included some new features, including the exposure notification system in partnership with Google.

However, within days of the official release, users started reporting a significant bug issue with the latest iOS version.

Now, hackers have already found a way to mess with Apple’s security system. There is a new jailbreaking tool in town that works on every iPhone from iOS 11 to the latest 13.5.

Jailbreaking into Apple’s Restrictive System

Apple has always been proud of its security system. However, in recent years, hackers have been able to exploit it.

But this is the first time that a jailbreaking tool can work on the most recent software update.

Hacker group UncOver released the jailbreak tool announcing that it can jailbreak devices that have iOS 11 and above.

Jailbreak tools allow users to gain more control and access over the devices’ operating system. It then lets the user customize their devices, giving access to apps that are restricted.

And in Apple’s case, it restricts a lot of apps and services. But according to UncOver, the jailbreak won’t “drain the battery life or prevent services like iMessage, Apple Pay, or iCloud.”

“The jailbreak basically adds exceptions to the existing rules,” says Pwn20wnd, UncOver’s lead developer.