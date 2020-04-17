Privacy has become the most significant issue and a threat to people in today’s world. And since almost the entire world is now virtually connected, it has also become the most significant priority to people.

And one of the best ways to keep your privacy safe online is by browsing anonymously. In recent times, the popularity of anonymous browsing has skyrocketed. And using a web proxy is becoming increasingly popular. Thus, more than half a billion people around the world now use anonymity tools to save their privacy.

A Booming Industry

Web proxies have now become a booming industry. The use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to obfuscate users’ real location lets them surf the internet much more securely.

After all, it is designed to extend a network more securely and access geo-blocked services and other restricted sites. By 2022, the global VPN market will reach $35.73 billion.

In 2016, the proxy-VPN market was worth $15.64 billion globally. And by 2019, it reached $23 billion.

People use Proxies to anonymously scrape data from the web, together with an anonymous browser that doesn’t track cookies.

And now that data is more powerful than ever, businesses have bloomed like never before.

How is Proxy Market Changing?

Oxylabs grabbed the title of the best proxy service provider in 2020 by Proxyway’s Proxy Service Awards. It has even expanded its residential proxy pool to 60 million from 30 million.

The company is even partnering with Stanford University and Virginia Tech students in a student-led TrackCorona project.

TrackCorona is a student-led project that provides up-to-date information about the spread of coronavirus worldwide. It uses data from different sources, including WHO, the U.S. CDC, etc. And it shows information like infection rates, mortality rates, and recovery rates.

It shows how data scraping and web proxy is really changing the market and how people view the internet.