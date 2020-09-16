343 Industries announced that Halo 3: ODST will be released on Windows PC. The release will be on September 22 as a part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Developer 343 Industries shared the information on Twitter. PC gamers will be able to buy Halo 3 on the Microsoft Store or through Steam. It will be available for free as apart of Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo: 2, and Halo: Reach are three other titles that are available on PC now.

Prepare to drop. Halo 3: ODST arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on September 22nd! ☄️https://t.co/WUyHTqGHWZ pic.twitter.com/BOijyYdyrX — Halo (@Halo) September 15, 2020

Halo 3 is the final chapter of the original Halo games trilogy. The game was originally developed by Bungie. ODST was released for Xbox 360 back in September of 2009 after the release of Halo 3 in 2007.

ODST was always quite different from the other titles in the series. It had a noir-inspired soundtrack with a side-story campaign. Also, it avoids the usual galactic scale. The multiplayer feature was a popular part of the game. The customizable maps were a big part of Halo 3, as it included a forge editing mode. This allowed players to manipulate where weapons and vehicles were placed on a map.

This PC release of the game is not a total remake like Halo 1: Anniversary or Halo: 2 Anniversary but the graphic is enhanced. The version was developed by Halo stewards 343 Industries, Ruffian Games and Splash Damage. Players can crank up the resolution and play in an ultrawide format. You can also use and unlocked frame rate and go beyond 60 frames per second.

The Master Chief Collection has 120 multiplayer maps and 67 campaign missions. The idea of the collection is to “evolve and grow” with community input. There are plans to add more titles and missions in the collection. The developers are looking to bring cross-play, keyboard, and mouse support on Xbox.

The first part, Halo: Combat Anniversary, came to the Master Chief Collection in March. The second part was added to the collection in May. Halo 4 is expected to be added to the Master Chief Collection on the PC by the end of this year. And Halo Infinite has been delayed to next year in August.

Gamers are excited to get the PC version of Halo 3: ODST. We will update you on how it performs in the market.