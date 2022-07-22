Handoff Not Working on iPhone and Mac? Try these Fixes

Handoff is a utility that lets you continue your activity from your other Apple devices. Mostly used between Mac and iPhone, users have discovered a new way to switch between devices seamlessly. However, many users have reported issues in establishing a connection between their iPhone and Mac through Handoff recently.

If you’re having trouble switching between devices using handoff, we’re here to help. Here are the causes and fixes to Handoff not working on iPhone and Mac.

Handoff Not Working on iPhone and Mac

Handoff is a wireless method of interchanging information between your Apple devices. It uses its own technology, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, to establish communication. If you have any of these disabled for either of your devices, Handoff won’t work. Similarly, you may have run into several other issues, such as the compatibility of your devices or application. Here is a list of reasons why Handoff may be malfunctioning: Handoff Turned Off : The handoff feature must be enabled on both your iPhone and Mac. You may have forgotten to turn it on from your Apple settings.

: The handoff feature must be enabled on both your iPhone and Mac. You may have forgotten to turn it on from your Apple settings. Different Apple ID : Handoff only works for devices that share an Apple ID. If your iPhone and Mac have different Apple IDs, you cannot switch between your devices through this technology.

: Handoff only works for devices that share an Apple ID. If your iPhone and Mac have different Apple IDs, you cannot switch between your devices through this technology. Bluetooth Turned Off : Handoff uses Bluetooth to make your devices communicate. If you have your Bluetooth disabled, the transmission of information is interrupted.

: Handoff uses Bluetooth to make your devices communicate. If you have your Bluetooth disabled, the transmission of information is interrupted. Devices Not in Range : Your iPhone and Mac must be within the range of 33 feet of each other. Your devices cannot establish connections if they’re farther from this range.

: Your iPhone and Mac must be within the range of 33 feet of each other. Your devices cannot establish connections if they’re farther from this range. Wi-Fi Disabled : Your devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If either of your Wi-Fi is turned off, the devices fail to create a network to exchange information.

: Your devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If either of your Wi-Fi is turned off, the devices fail to create a network to exchange information. Unsupported Application : It is possible that the application you’re trying to shift to the other device does not support Handoff. First-party applications that support Handoff are Safari, Mail, Contacts, Keynote, Pages, Calendar, Maps, and Numbers. There are a few third-party applications like Deliveries and Airbnb support Handoff.

: It is possible that the application you’re trying to shift to the other device does not support Handoff. First-party applications that support Handoff are Safari, Mail, Contacts, Keynote, Pages, Calendar, Maps, and Numbers. There are a few third-party applications like Deliveries and Airbnb support Handoff. Incompatible Software : Handoff is only compatible with iOS 8 and later for iPhones and Mac OS X Yosemite or later for Macs. If you do not meet the required iOS or macOS version, Handoff won’t work on your device.

: Handoff is only compatible with iOS 8 and later for iPhones and Mac OS X Yosemite or later for Macs. If you do not meet the required iOS or macOS version, Handoff won’t work on your device. Outdated software: If you do not update your system periodically, many features do not work optimally. The bugs from the previous installation also remain unsolved, leaving your devices vulnerable.

How to Fix Handoff Not Working on iPhone and Mac?

After you’ve diagnosed the problem, you can proceed to the relevant solutions. The solutions are pretty straightforward, so you can easily try the fixes discussed in this article on your own. From switching your Apple ID to factory resetting your devices, here are some fixes for how you can fix a malfunctioning Handoff on your iPhone and Mac.

Enable Handoff

You can enable Handoff from the settings application on your iPhone and System Preferences on your Mac. If your Handoff is already enabled, turn it off and on again. Follow these steps to toggle on Handoff for both iPhone and Mac:

On iPhone

Open the Settings application. Go to General. Select Airplay & Handoff. Toggle on the slider for Handoff.



On Mac

From your Mac, select the Apple Menu. Hop on to System Preferences. From the window, go to General, then Airplay & Handoff. Select Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.



Switch Apple ID

You must be logged in to the same Apple ID on both devices. Either log in to the Apple ID that is logged in to your Mac on your iPhone or vice versa. Follow these instructions to change your Apple ID on both your iPhone and Mac:

On iPhone

Open the Settings application. Select your Apple ID on top. On the bottom, select Sign Out.

Enter the password to your Apple ID to verify, then select Turn Off on the window’s top right corner.

Follow the on-screen instructions to either keep or remove your data. Select Sign Out again. To sign back into the other Apple ID, tap on Sign in to your iPhone. Enter the credentials to your Apple ID, then select Next. You may be prompted to complete a Two-factor authentication. Enter your device’s passcode (if any) to complete the sign-in process.

On Mac

Open the Apple Menu. From the window, hop on to System Preferences. Select your Apple ID, then open Overview from the sidebar. On the bottom-left, select Sign Out.

Validate the process by entering your Apple ID password. Follow the on-screen instructions to either keep or remove your data. Select Sign Out again. To log in to a different Apple ID, select Sign in to your Macbook.

Enter the Apple ID credentials. You will be asked for verifications through Two-factor authentication and entering your device’s log-in passcode. Enter the information to complete the sign-in process.

Turn on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

You need to enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on your iPhone and Mac. In addition, the Wi-Fi network in your should be the same. Handoff will use these technologies to let each device interact with one another. Bring the devices in range and follow these steps to enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for both iPhone and Mac:

On iPhone

Open your Settings. From the navigation panel, select Bluetooth. On the new window, toggle it On.

Go back to the panel and select Wi-Fi. Under Available Networks, connect to a network shared between your Mac.



On Mac

Launch Apple Menu. Go to System Preferences. Locate the Bluetooth icon and select it. Select the Turn On Bluetooth button.

To turn on Wi-Fi, click the Wi-Fi icon from your menu bar and toggle it on.

Select the network you want to join and enter its password to join the network.

Reset Network Settings

It is possible that something is wrong with your device’s network. When this happens, your device may face issues with sending and receiving information. As Handoff is completely network-based, this might prevent it from functioning smoothly.

You can solve this issue by resetting your Network Settings. When you reset the network settings, all related information, including your Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and hotspot, is removed. This gives your device a clean slate to work on. Follow these steps to set your network settings:

On iPhone

Open Settings. Navigate to General, then hop on to Transfer or Reset iPhone. From the list of options, select Reset, then go to Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode to your iPhone. Select Reset on the dialog box to validate the action.

On Mac

Select Apple Menu. Hop on to System Preferences. Go to Network, then, on your left, choose Wi-Fi. Locate the Minus sign (–) and select it. Click Apply Add back your Wi-Fi by clicking on the (+) icon.

If you see your Wi-Fi connection, select it and add the password. If not, go to Join Other Network and add the information. Select OK to join.

Factory Reset

If non of the solutions mentioned above apply to you, you might have to factory reset your devices. Firstly, try connecting your iPhone to another device. If you face similar problems, reset your iPhone. If your iPhone connects to another device successfully, reset your Mac.

Follow these instructions to factory reset your iPhone or Mac:

On iPhone

On your iPhone, open the Settings application. Scroll down to select General. From the new window, select Reset. Tap on Erase all content.

Enter the password to your device to authenticate this change.

On Mac

From Apple Menu, select System Preferences. Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Enter your Mac’s login password. If you want to create a backup, select Time Machine and follow the on-screen instructions. You might be asked to exit from your Apple ID. To do so, enter the password to your Apple ID and select Continue. On the Erase All Content & Settings, select Continue.

Your Mac will restart and display either a black screen or a progress bar. You will be prompted to join a Wi-Fi or a cable network. Connect to your preferred network. After you establish a network connection, your Mac is activated. Restart your Mac, and then follow the setup assistant to set up your Mac.

Turn on Handoff following the steps mentioned under Enable Handoff and test whether the feature is working.