Popular YouTuber Dave Lee has come up with a OnePlus 9 Pro leak. He obtained images of the OnePlus 9 pro that show off the Hasselblad branding. It appears on the camera module of the leaked phone.

Lee claimed in his video that the leaked images came from one of his discord members. The YouTuber then compared the images he had received on other google images. He later claimed that the photos he received were unique and looked legit.

An early look at the OnePlus 9 Pro. I think.https://t.co/27yBQed9Ox pic.twitter.com/alUqh0LHyy — Dave Lee (@Dave2D) February 6, 2021

The rear 4-camera module makes it seem like OnePlus is serious about its cameras. Many believe that OnePlus wants to replace mainstream photography with increasing mobile phone usage.

The images leaked by Lee resembles the OnePlus 9 5G designs that were leaked in December 2020. Contrary to the Pro leaks, the OnePlus 9 5G seems to be one camera short of the former.

Additionally, the OnePlus 9 Pro shows off what looks like a laser-based sensor. The sensor is placed right above the camera flash. The sensor, on the other hand, is missing from the OnePlus 9 5G.

The OnePlus 9 pro also houses a curved 120Hz 1440p display, according to leaks. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Furthermore, the significant difference between the default and the Pro version is the Hasselblad branding. There is no information about the camera or performance yet. Sources claim that it will still not be enough to replace studio cameras just yet.

The Hasselblad branding featured in Motorola phones did well. However, they still lacked the finesse that comes with mainstream cameras. We are not sure what OnePlus aims to achieve should the rumors be true. Yet, the partnership suggests a strive to stay competitive.