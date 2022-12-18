How to Fix “Can’t Play Title” on HBO Max?

While watching HBO Max, the error “Can’t Play Title” may appear when there is an issue playing the content. It usually occurs if there is a problem with the show itself. But if you encounter the error repetitively on all contents, app and device bugs could be responsible.

Recently, users reported this issue mainly on Apple TV 4K devices(tvOS 16.1), with a few cases on the website and mobile app. As long as this error is not from HBO Max’s side, it is primarily solvable with a few fixes.

Relaunch HBO Max and Play a Different Show

Firstly, you can force close the HBO Max app/website on your streaming device and launch it again. If it’s a temporary error, relaunching the app should fix the issue. Also, while closing applications, clear all heavy applications from the background.

Most users reported that “Can’t Play Title” mainly occurred while playing specific shows. Therefore, you can try watching a different show to check if you get the error on other shows too.

Sign Out of the Account and Sign in Back

If relaunching the app does not fix the problem, you can sign out of your account and sign in back. If you are logged on to multiple devices, you will start getting playback issues if you have exceeded the limit. You can log in on the device you frequently use for streaming.

Launch the HBO Max website. Sign in to your account and navigate to Settings in the upper right. Choose Devices > Manage Devices. Click on Sign All Devices Out. Now, launch HBO Max on your streaming device and Sign in.

Take a Network Speed Test

If your network is inconsistent, you will encounter video lagging in playback issues, especially HD content. You will also most likely experience this error. So, you can run a network speed test to see if the slow connection speed is the cause.

You can test from the PC or mobile browser. However, the devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your streaming device. If the test results show a slow speed, you can reboot your Wi-Fi router. It will clear your router’s cache and boost the connection.

If possible, you can also relocate it near your streaming devices. Then, disconnect Wi-Fi from unused devices.

Play HBO Max on Other Supported Devices/Browsers

Since many HBO Max users experienced “Can’t Play Title” on their Apple TV 4K devices, there might be a bug in the device. So, you can stream HBO Max on other supported devices like mobile, PC, TV, etc., to verify it. Similarly, if you use the website, you can stream from a different supported browser such as Microsoft Edge, Safari, Firefox, Google Chrome, etc.

If the error does not appear during the playback, there is an issue on your current device.

Turn off Match Content

The Match Contents feature on Apple TV is extremely useful for switching the frame rate and dynamic rate contents into your TV’s supported format. However, while switching, it causes issues during the playback, like a screen flickering and a blank screen. So, you can turn it off temporarily and play a video to see if it troubleshoots the error.

On the main screen of Apple TV, click on Settings. Navigate to Video and Audio. Under Video, choose Match Content. Click on the Match Dynamic Range and turn it Off. Now, highlight Match Frame Rate and click to set it Off.

Update HBO Max and Streaming Device

If the HBO Max app bug is causing the error, you must update it to troubleshoot the problem. Using the latest app version also provides you with smoother and enhanced performance. You can go to the App Store or Google Play Store and enter the HBO Max application. If there is the newest software release, click on the Update button.

The software bugs on your devices/browsers are also equally responsible for the interference and errors during your streaming. So you can see if there are the latest updates and install them. Let’s check out the steps for it below.

On Web

Launch Google Chrome and navigate to the Three-dot icon. Choose Help > About Google Chrome.

Click on Relaunch to complete update if required.



On Android

Open Settings. Tap on About Phone. Choose System Update.

Tap on Download Update.



On iOS

Launch Settings. Choose General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install.



On Apple TV

Open Settings. Click on System. Choose Software Updates > Update Software.

Click on Download and Install. Your Apple TV will download the update and reboot the device when it finishes.



Reinstall HBO Max

You can reinstall the HBO Max on your Apple TV if there are no updates. Deleting the apps will also clear out the corrupted cache or malicious data. So, after installing the app, you should no longer encounter an error.

On Android

Locate the HBO Max app on your App Library. Tap and hold on to the application. Pick Uninstall. Again, tap Uninstall to confirm. Now, you can install HBO Max from the Google Play Store.

On iOS

Highlight the HBO Max app on your home screen. Tap and hold on to the Application. Release once it starts to wiggle. Tap on the Minus sign for more options. Choose Delete App.

Again, pick Delete to confirm.

Install HBO Max from App Store.

On Apple TV

On your Home screen, locate the HBO Max application icon Highlight the app and hold the Touch surface of your Apple TV remote. You can release it when the application wiggles. Press the Play/Pause button on the remote to bring up the Options menu. Choose Delete. Again, click on the Delete option to confirm. Restart your Apple TV. Launch App Store and search HBO Max application. Click on the Install button to download. Open HBO Max and play a video to see if the error is gone.

Contact HBO Max Support

If the error still persists, you can contact the HBO Max support team. You can report the error message and code on your screen. The customer support team might help you with possible solutions to troubleshoot the problem.