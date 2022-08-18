11 Ways to Fix “Oops Something Went Wrong” on HBO Max

Time flies when you’re streaming on HBO Max. Its vast library with an impressive selection of movies and TV shows ensures that you never run out of content to watch. But, sometimes, the only thing standing in your way is the “Oops something went wrong” message.

Many things can stir up this error message while streaming on HBO Max. It generally occurs due to connectivity issues, or a massive app and web cache can also lead to this problem.

If you are at your wit’s end, take help from this article to fix “Oops something went wrong” on HBO Max.

Reasons Behind “Oops Something Went Wrong” on HBO Max

Unresponsive app

Problem with internet connection

Older version of the app

Outdated software of devices

App cache

Browser issues Some reasons behind the “oops something went wrong” error on the HBO Max app are lined up below.

How to Fix “Oops Something Went Wrong” on HBO Max?

When the error message “oops something went wrong” on HBO Max shows up, restart the app or reload the page on the browser.

Since bad internet can also be responsible for the error, check and reboot the connection, if necessary. For more HBO-approved fixes, you can take a look at the list of solutions below.

Relaunch the HBO Max App

The errors on HBO Max may come as a result of the app’s slow response. So, relaunch the HBO Max app whenever this error pops up.

Here’s how you relaunch the HBO Max app on your devices.

On Android

Swipe from the bottom and hold. To shut down the HBO Max app, swipe it either left or right.

On the home screen, swipe from the bottom to display all apps. Look for the HBO Max app and tap to open it.

On iPhone

From the home screen, swipe up from the bottom. Then, stop or pause in the middle of the screen. Swipe left or right and locate the HBO Max app. Once you find the app, close it by swiping up in its preview.

To start the HBO Max app, swipe past the Home screen pages to go to the App library. Look for the HBO Max app in the search field. Open the app by tapping on it.

On Computer (Windows and Mac)

Close the browser with a click on the cross sign on the far top-right. Open the browser. On Windows, go to the Start button > Apps and double-click on the browser. On Mac, locate the browser from the launchpad and open it. Return to HBOMax.com.

On Android TV

Press the Quick Settings button on its remote control. Choose Settings. Then, choose Apps. Use the up or down arrow to highlight the HBO Max app. Press Enter button. Choose Force stop.

Reset the Network Devices

A flawed internet connection can also bring up this error on HBO Max. So, make sure that your network connection is smooth and stable.

If not, resetting the network devices, modem, and router, can help you fix it. This will improve the lagging internet connection. But, it will remove the customized settings and set them to default.

You can reset these devices as shown in the steps below.

Plug off the power cable from the modem and router. Then, wait for 25 to 30 seconds until the lights on them turn off. Plug in the power cable back to the modem. After waiting for a minute or so, plug in the power cable to the router too.

Update HBO Max App

Since the outdated HBO Max app is also a reason why you receive “Oops something went wrong”, you should update the app to fix this problem.

If you want to learn how, here is the process of updating the HBO Max app on different devices.

On Android

Go to Play Store. Type in HBO Max app in the search field. Tap HBO Max and then, select Update.



On iPhone

Visit App Store. Select your Profile icon, located at the top of the screen. Locate HBO Max to see if the update is pending. Tap Update, next to HBO Max.



On Windows

Launch Microsoft Store. Click on the Profile icon in the top-right corner. Choose App settings. Toggle the button to the right to turn on automatic app updates.



On Mac

Open App Store. Select App Store from the top-left side of the screen. Then, choose Preferences. Check the box next to Automatic Updates.



On Android TV

On the screen, select the HBO Max tile. Keep pressing the Select button. Now, select View Details. Choose Update, if it’s available.

Restart the Device

You can try restarting your streaming device too. If in case your device is struggling with bugs, internal glitches, security flaws, etc., you can give it a restart for an easy fix.

Here are the steps to restart the streaming devices.

On Android

Press and hold the power button. On the displayed power menu, tap Restart.



On iPhone

Tap and hold the side or volume button. Then, toggle the power-off slider to turn off the phone. Wait for 30 seconds or so. Tap and hold the side button to turn it on.



On Windows

Click on the Start button. Choose the Power icon. Then, select Restart.



On Mac

Click on the Apple menu. Choose Restart.



Keep the Device Up-to-date

You cannot compromise on your device’s software update. Otherwise, your device can run into problems when using other apps and services.

So, to resolve the “oops something went wrong” message on HBO Max, update the devices.

On Android

Go to Settings. Tap About Phone. Choose System Update. Or, select the phone’s Android version (right underneath About Phone). Tap Download and Install.



On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap General. Choose Software Update. Select Download and install.



On Windows

Hit Windows + i keys to launch Settings. Click on Update & Security. Select Windows update. Click on Check for updates. If the update’s available, the device will automatically download and install the latest updates.



On Mac

Click the Apple menu. Click System Preferences. Select Software Update. Choose Update Now.



On Android TV

Go to Settings. Choose System. Select About > System Update. Choose Check for update.



After updating the devices, give them a restart. This will allow the devices to replace the files for the new changes.

Sign Out and Sign In to HBO Max Account

If you randomly get this error message, you can sign out of the HBO Max account. After waiting for a few minutes, sign back in.

Since HBO Max recommends doing this, it is likely to solve your issue. Here’s how you can do that.

On Phone (Android and iPhone)

Open the HBO Max app. On the top-right corner, tap the Profile icon. Tap on Settings. Scroll down to select Sign Out. Launch the app again. Then, enter the HBO Max credentials to sign back in.



On Computer (Windows and Mac)

Go to HBOMax.com. Click on the profile at the top-right. Select Sign Out. On the home web page, click on Sign In at the top-right corner.

Type in the correct credentials to sign in again.

On Android TV

On the HBO Max homepage, go to Settings. Scroll toward the right and select Sign Out. Then, on the sign-in page, enter the HBO Max account credentials. Click on Sign In.

Note: If this doesn’t work, restart your device after signing out of the HBO Max account. Then, sign in to the account.

Stream on a Different Browser

You can also try streaming HBO Max on a different browser. If the web browser is afflicted, you can access HBO Max on another browser to be free of error messages.

On a different browser, go to HBOMax.com. Select Sign In from the top-right corner.

Then, enter the HBO Max ID credentials.

Clear HBO Max App Cache

As the volume of the app cache builds up, it eats up the space on your device and affects the device’s performance too. So, clear the HBO Max app cache to see if that fixes the error message.

On Android

Tap and hold the HBO Max app from the home screen. Select App info. Then, tap Storage & cache. Choose Clear Storage or Clear all data.

At last, hit OK.

On iPhone

Navigate to Settings. Tap General. Choose iPhone Storage.

Next, tap HBO Max. Choose Offload App.



On Windows

Open Settings (Windows + i keys). Select Apps > Apps & features.

Look for HBO Max and select it. Click on Advanced options. Select the Reset button to remove the app data.



On Mac

Launch Finder. Select the Go Menu > Go to Folder. Enter ~/Library/Caches/ in the pop-up box and hit Go. The cache files on your device will show up.

Look for the HBO Max app cache files. Or, just type HBO Max in the search field to find its app cache. Then, drag them to Trash.

On Android TV

Open Settings. Select Apps. Find and choose HBO Max. Choose Clear cache. Then, choose Clear data.

Allow Autoplay on Browser

HBO Max suggests you change the autoplay settings for the play.hbomax.com on your web browser to dodge similar errors. The steps may differ depending on the browser you use.

To give you a hint on how it’s done, here’s an example of how you can change autoplay settings on Safari.

Launch Safari. Navigate to play.HBOMAX.com. Select the Safari menu. Then, click on Settings for This Website. Select the drop-down next to Auto-Play. Then, select Allow All Auto-Play.



Uninstall and Reinstall HBO Max App

If the issue still lingers, you can uninstall and reinstall the HBO Max app. At times, the app gets corrupted or has incorrect settings.

So, uninstalling the app and reinstalling it back again allows for a fresh start.

On Phone (Android and iPhone)

Tap and hold the HBO Max app. Choose Uninstall for Android and Remove App for iPhone. Then, select Uninstall on Android. Tap on Remove or Delete for iPhone.

For reinstallation, visit Google Play Store or App Store. Enter HBO Max in the search field. Select the App. Select Install or Get, next to the app.



On Windows

Go to Control Panel. Select Programs and Features.

Choose HBO Max and select Uninstall. To reinstall, open Microsoft Store. Search for the HBO Max app and select it. Then, click on Get, next to the app.



On Mac

Select the Finder icon. Choose Applications. Locate HBO Max from the list and drag it to Trash. Go to App Store and look for HBO Max. Select it and tap Get, next to the HBO Max app.

On Android TV

Go to Settings. Select Apps. Choose HBO Max and select Uninstall. Go back to Apps and look for HBO Max. Select the app and choose Install. Launch the app and sign in with the correct credentials.

Clear Browser Cache

If you stream HBO Max on the web, the cache files on your browser may bring up the error message. So, empty the cache for an error-free streaming experience.

Clearing cache is easy yet a little different in each browser. To show you, here are the steps to empty the cache on Google Chrome.