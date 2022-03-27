HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5? Try these Fixes

The HDMI not working on PS4 and PS5 issue is easy to fix, but hard to recognize. That’s because what you see is a dreaded black screen, plus the evil blue light. Often, though, the problem is easy to fix, and solutions may seem obvious.

The problem means your display won’t show any image after you plug your console via its HDMI cable. Instead, you see a black screen, which may lead you to think your PlayStation is malfunctioning.

Fortunately, you can check the state of your PlayStation by checking its power indicator lights. It would help you discern between a serious problem and HDMI port issues.

How to Recognize HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5?

There’re a series of common signs that indicate your “black screen” comes from the HDMI port on your PS4 or PS5:

Your TV displays a “No Input” message or a black screen on the HDMI channel of your console. That means it’s not receiving a video signal.

There’s a fuzzy or blurry picture on the screen, with distorted audio.

The PlayStation shows a blue light for an extended period when you turn it on. In other words, you’d see the “Blue Light of Death,” which indicates internal hardware errors.

Any of these signs indicate an HDMI port issue. However, if the only hint is the blue light, you may be dealing with something else. For example, example, your PlayStation failing to turn on.

PlayStation Power Light Indicators

To further help you discern HDMI port or cable issues and other problems, you should verify its power light. So, turn on your console, and see the color of the lights on its body:

No light: Your console is powered off. It can’t charge controllers or download and install apps.

Blue light that transitions to white: The console is powering on. You should see the PlayStation logo on the screen.

Solid white light: The console is working normally.

Blinking orange: Your PlayStation is going to rest mode. The light may also look yellow or amber.

Solid orange: Your console is on rest mode.

Blinking white light that turns off: The console is powering off.

Blinking white light, blinking blue light, or solid blue: If the light never transitions to white, it indicates a hardware error like the HDMI port. You need some troubleshooting.

Pulsing red light: Your console is overheating and needs service or rest.

In particular, if you see a white light rather than blue, the issue is the HDMI cable rather than the HDMI port.

Causes for HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5

Before you start the troubleshooting, ensure you’re using the HDMI cable that came with your PS4 or PS5.

That said, here’re the most common reasons for the HDMI port not working on PlayStation consoles:

Dust and dirt in the port are damaging video and audio transmission. The symptom is distorted audio and blurry images on your TV.

The HDMI cable prongs are damaged or bent.

The HDMI port is damaged.

The HDMI chip on the console’s motherboard is faulty.

There’s a random bug preventing normal functionality.

Your PlayStation lost the display configurations, so it failed to send a signal.

There’s a random firmware bug preventing functionality.

How to Fix HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5

We’re going from the most logical solution to the least possible fix. You can try our recommendations, one by one until you find the one that works for you.

Test the Port and the Cable

The most logical solution is testing the hardware. It’s also what Sony recommends.

Check your TV is set to the correct display channel Unplug the HDMI cable from your console, and try another HDMI device like a laptop. (Try the same cable as well to identify the culprit) Try reconnecting the HDMI cable to your PlayStation Make sure the HDMI cable and the PS5 have a proper connection. The cable should be flush with your PlayStation.

Change the HDMI Cables

It could be that your cable is not working. You can verify the issue by trying the peripheral in two ways:

Change the ends of the cable. It means unplugging the cable from the console and plugging that end into the TV (and vice-versa). Try the cable with another device, like a laptop or a Roku.

If the cable doesn’t work, you’d have to buy a new one. before that, though, bear in mind PlayStation consoles require specific HDMI cables:

The PS5 uses HDMI 2.1 cables (also known as High-Speed or 8K support )

or ) The PS4 Pro uses HDMI 2.0 cables ( 4K support )

) The PS4 Slim or the PS4 Fat uses HDMI 1.3 or HDMI 1.4 (1080p support)

If you don’t use the proper cable, it may not display any image. In that case, rather than seeing a blue light on your console, you’d see typical white light.

Inspect the State of Your HDMI Port and Clean It

Go to the back of your console and check the HDMI port. In particular, check for any signs of dirt, damage, and rust. Then, use a soft brush and a microfiber cloth (or similar) to clean the output.

You can also use a low-voltage vacuum to clean the dust, or a can of compressed air to blow out the dirt.

Check the HDTV Port

The problem may be your TV’s HDMI port as well. Try testing the output with another device, or testing another cable plus another port on the TV.

Update Your Smart TV

If you have a Smart TV, updating its firmware may solve the issue.

Each Smart TV is different. Commonly, though, the option to update the firmware would be within Settings / Configurations > Support > Software Update.

Power Cycle the Console

A power cycle may erase random bugs preventing the proper functionality of your HDMI port. Additionally, it may help you enter the Safe Mode troubleshooter for more advanced solutions.

Follow these steps if you’re seeing a blue light or a blinking white light on your console:

Turn the console off Unplug all of its cables Hold its power button for 10 seconds to discharge the remaining power Wait for 5 minutes at least Plug all of its cables back. Test the console again

If it doesn’t work, the follow-up solution is a continuation of power cycling the console.

Reset the Resolution

It’s time to use the Safe Mode troubleshooter to try and fix your problem. On top of that, we’re using a trick to reset the connection between the TV and the PlayStation.

We recommend this solution as it resets the configurations to tackle any conflicts between your console, cable, and TV.

Here’re the steps:

Power off the console Unplug all of its cables Press and hold its power button for 10 seconds to drain the remaining power Wait 5 minutes Plug the power cable Press and hold the console’s power button for seven seconds, until you hear the second beep. Your console should be entering Safe Mode now, so the blue light should turn white. If it doesn’t, you can’t continue the steps. If it does, move on. Turn on your TV Plug the HDMI cable between the console and the TV (only after you see the white light). You should see a prompt on the screen, an instruction to plug your controller. Connect it to the console via its USB cable, and press its PS button.

You’re now in Safe Mode, where you have to select the option to change the resolution.

The option is different on the PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5. You’re Here’re your possible choices:

On the PS4, select 2: Change Resolution . Then, press OK and wait for the PS4 to restart.



. Then, press OK and wait for the PS4 to restart. On the PS4 Pro, select 8: Set HDCP Mode . Select HDCP 1.4 Only.

. Select On PS5, select 2: Change Video Output. Then, set HDCP to HDCP 1.4 only, confirm, and wait for the console to restart.

Here’s one more thing you need to know. The HDCP is the resolution you’re setting for the PlayStation. If you set HDCP 2.0 / 2.1 or 2.2, it will display 4K. HDCP 1.4 limits the resolution to 1080p.

However, your whole output system must support 4K (HDCP 2.2) to work. Otherwise, you’d see a black screen or a blurry screen.

And by “whole output system,” I mean your display or monitor, console, cable, A/V amplifiers, home cinema systems, and any other devices plugged into your TV.

Anyhow, after resetting the resolution, the console may go back to Safe Mode. In that case, you should choose 1: Restart to initialize the console normally.

Turn Off HDR on PS4 and PS5

Once you’re able to use your console again, it would be a good idea to turn off the HDR setting. It may cause conflict with certain TVs.

On the PS5, here’re the steps:

Go to Settings Select Screen and Video Select Video Output Go to HDR and turn it off

On the PS4, here’re the instructions:

Go to Settings Select Sound and Screen Select Video Output Settings Select HDR

Select Off

Take Your Console for Service

If these solutions don’t work, it could mean your HMI port or chip is malfunctioning.

These are that tell you this is the problem:

The HDMI cable works with other devices

The HDTV port works with other devices

Your PlayStation is showing a blinking blue light, a solid blue light, or a blinking white light

In this case, you’d have to take your console to service.