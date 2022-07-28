Why is “Hey Siri” Command Not Working on iPhone? 8 Ways to Fix It

Siri is a convenient voice assistant that does simple tasks for you as per your command. However, it can stop working or listening to your “Hey Siri” command if the environment is not compatible. For instance, it won’t work when the internet connection is weak, the touchscreen is occupied or the surrounding is loud.

Similarly, there are more causes as to why your commands don’t work for Siri. So, let’s dive in to learn them along with easy and effective solutions.

Why is The “Hey Siri” Command Not Working?

If your iPhone is connected to a wireless headphone, it may use the headphones mic instead. In this case, your phone won’t hear you say “Hey Siri”. But, there are several other reasons why the “Hey Siri” command might not be working. iPhone connected to an external microphone.

“Hey Siri” disabled.

Mic blocked.

Bad internet connection Also, “Hey Siri” only works for iPhone 6s and up.

How to Fix “Hey Siri” Command Not Working?

First, restart your phone, and check if any Bluetooth microphone is connected. You can disconnect any external headphones. If this does not solve the issue, you can try the other fixes.

Check if “Hey Siri” is Enabled

Sometimes, this issue might be caused because the “Hey Siri” feature is disabled. You can check this by following these steps:

Open the Settings app. Go to Accessibility and select Siri.

For iOS 12 or lower, Go to “Siri & Search.” Under Ask Siri, make sure you’ve turned on Listen for “Hey Siri”.

Also turn on Allow Siri When Locked.

Set Up “Hey Siri” Again

If you’ve just installed a software update, you may need to set up “Hey Siri” again. You can try this fix even if you haven’t had any software updates recently. Here are the steps you can follow to do this:

Open the Settings app. Go to Accessibility and select Siri. Turn off Listen for “Hey Siri” and turn it on again.

Tap on Continue and say the voice commands on the screen. Tap Done.

Turn on Always Listen for “Hey Siri”

Your iPhone does not listen for “Hey Siri” when you place it face down or when it’s covered. You can turn on Always Listen For “Hey Siri” by following these steps:

Open the Settings app. Go to Accessibility and select Siri. Under Ask Siri, Turn on Always Listen For “Hey Siri”.



Check Siri Language

You can check if the Siri Language is set to some other language. You have to select the language that you prefer to speak with Siri. To do this, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Go to Accessibility and select Siri. Go to Language and select your preferred language.



Check Your Microphone

The issue may also be caused because of a blocked mic. The quickest way of checking if your mic is working is through the voice memos app. Here are the steps to check your microphone:

Open the voice memos app. Hit Record and say something.

Listen to what you just recorded.

If you can clearly hear the recording, you can move on to the other fixes.

If you think that something is wrong with your mic, check if any dirt or debris is stuck. The mic is located at the top and at the bottom of the iPhone. Clean both of them using a Q-tip, any tools you have, or a super-soft bristled toothbrush. Try to get all the debris out of the mic.

In some cases, the phone case might be blocking the mic. Try checking your mic without the phone case.

Check Your Internet Connection

If you’re not connected to the Internet, it will show “Siri not available” when you call for Siri. So, check if your internet connection is working.

Sometimes, even with a perfectly working internet connection, you may get the “Siri not available” message. This is usually caused due to network issues. You can solve this by resetting your network settings. This will erase networking-related data and all the saved Wi-Fi connections.

Here are the steps to do this:

Open the Settings app. Go to General. Scroll all the way down and select Transfer and Reset iPhone. Then, tap on reset. For older iPhones running iOS 12 or lower, you can tap on Reset after going to General settings. Select Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode. Tap on Reset Network Settings.

Update Your iPhone

This issue may be caused due to some bugs in the system. Apple usually fixes these errors through small software updates. So, make sure you are on the latest iOS version provided for your iPhone.

To update your phone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap General and select Software Update. Tap on Download and Install if any updates available.



Contact Apple Support

If these fixes didn’t work for you, there might be something wrong with your microphone or your device. It’s best to contact Apple support in these cases.