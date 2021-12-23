The world of Tevyat in Genshin Impact is riddled with mysteries for the players to progressively figure out. One of these mysteries includes the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula.

Among these includes Abyssal Domains neatly hidden in the game, mini-dungeons with promising rewards, and compelling adventure!

Although unlocking the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula is deeply rewarding, it can get pretty confusing right from the start. But, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!

Where is the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula?

Players can navigate towards the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula in Luhua Pool, Liyue Region. You can find the entrance to the domain below a blue barrier. This barrier is surrounded by six pillars. To enter the Hidden Palace, players need to be able to solve the puzzle.

To be noted, the players need to have a Pyro Character handy! The perfect Pyro Character we suggest is Amber.

One of the first few characters available to the player, Amber comes in handy to solve the puzzle with her swift flaming arrows! Amber needs no recharge time for her flaming prowess and can guide the player to solve the puzzle swiftly.

Some of the other Pyro characters that players can also use are Xinyan, Yanfei, Thoma, Yoimiya, Xiangling, Klee, Diluc, Bennett, and Hu Tao.

How to Unlock the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula?

“Let anyone who follows in the footsteps of the immortals kowtow before the treasure’s gate.” Ruin Writing

For the novice’s eyes, the puzzle might seem quite confusing. Don’t worry; we got you! After you land in front of the blue barrier, you will notice the 5 pillars surrounding it.

However, if you look close enough, you’ll also notice that there are three large structures right behind three of the five pillars!

Players simply need to use their Pyro Characters to light those three pillars. As soon as this is done, the rest of the pillars light up automatically. This activates the floor entrance, and players will be given access to the Domain.

From here, simply fly down to the now visible Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula. Players can come back to the surface by standing on the stone plate placed directly below.

Doing so, the plate lights up and creates an air passage from where the players can double-tap their characters to make them fly back to the surface!

Important :

The Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula can only be activated after players reach Adventure Rank 25

How to Beat the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula

Once The Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula is accessible, players can choose between the options between two quests. The Domain has two exploration points, namely Travels of the Moonlit Venturer and Voyage to the Sanguine Sky. These Domains can only be unlocked in Adventure Rank 35 and Adventure Rank 30, respectively.

Here are the steps we have laid out for the players to make the journey to the rewards a smoother ride!

Travels of the Moonlit Venturer

Travels of the Moonlight Venturer is a complicated paradise of treasures, both exquisite and common. Defeat the enemies and collect what’s yours!

Recommended Elemental Characters: Geo, Anemo

Required Adventure Rank: 35

Co- Op Mode Accessibility: No

Rewards: 500 Adventure EXP, 50,000 Mora, 40 Primogems, 1 Liyue Shrine of Depths Key, 1 Prospect of the Brave,1 Medal of the Brave, 3 Hero’s Wilt, and 5 Enhancement Ore

To commence the game, players need to cross the bridge and immediately engage in a duel with 5 Treasure Hoarders.

Reward: Exquisite Chest

After this battle, the player needs to head to the mechanism and activate it to cross two bridges. Don’t Worry; this isn’t as complicated as Voyage to the Sanguine Sky’s paths.

This brings the player to the second fight with 3 Treasure Hoarders. Activate the mechanism again. This, in turn, activates the wind current. Use your character’s flight to glide upwards.

Rewards: 1 Common Chest

As soon as you land, fight 3 Treasure Hoarders.

Rewards: 1 Common Chest

Platforms start appearing on a watery cloudy surface! Brace yourself and use your balancing skills to make sure you cross safely!

Make sure that you wait for the platforms to materialise without haste. Move with balance as soon as you can!

Players can also find a permanent platform to the left if they want to venture further.

Rewards: 1 Exquisite Chest

Navigate your character safely to the final area.

Players need to fight another 5 Treasure Hoarders.

Finally, the player has to combat with 5 Treasure Hoarders, trailed by 1 Fatui Pyro Agent and 4 Treasure Hoarders.

Rewards: 1 Exquisite Chest

Voyage to the Sanguine Sky

Voyage to the Sanguine Sky takes place in the Realm of Clouds, a magical place with tough opponents!

Recommended Elemental Characters: Cyro, Electro, Anemo, Pyro

Required Adventure Rank: 30

Co- Op Mode Accessibility: No

Rewards: 500 Adventure EXP, 40,000 Mora, 40 Primogems, 1 Liyue Shrine of Depths Key, 1 Outset of the Brave,2 Guide to Gold, 3 Hero’s Wilt, and 5 Enhancement Ore

Enter the palace and defeat 2 Ruin Guards and 1 Ruin Hunter

Focus on the Ruin Hunter first to ease things a bit.

to ease things a bit. Attack and defeat the Ruin Guards next.

next. Collect your rewards and head back!

Characters Best Suited to Fight in the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula

Voyage to the Sanguine Sky

Xiangling allows you to pull off different combos and attack variations. This lets the player have a high mobility. Especially to beat the bad guys with optimum damage.

Amber’s Charged Attack comes as one of the handiest tools meant specifically for this quest! This comes in handy when combatting large enemies like the Ruin Guards and Ruin Hunter. Amber’s attacks also stuns enemies!

Xingqui is a great choice for players, especially due to his Elemental Burst Ability. This is a catalyst for an abundance of damage against the opponents while also healing his party members!

Barbara can be a great addition to the team, considering her Elemental Reactions with the other party members. Players can use her as a great healer as well!

Travels of the Moonlight Venturer

Chongyun is the main Damage Dealer from the party set- up. When choosing Cyro characters, Chongyun is the apple of the eye!

Amber can prove a valuable teammate with her Charged Attacks and for being a great right towards enemies heads and vulnerable areas.

