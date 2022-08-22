How to Hide Games on PS4 and PS5? Detailed Guide

You can let your friends game what you’re playing and the games you have in your Library on PlayStation consoles. Or, for the sake of privacy, you can hide games on PS4 and PS5.

The process will hide the games in your Library, but it won’t affect your profile. Moreover, you can hide individual games as much as you can hide all of the titles. It’s up to you.

Similarly, you can hide your Trophies if you don’t want to showcase your progress on each title. Regardless of the reason, you can keep the information secret from others.

How to Hide Games on PS4 and PS5?

It’s easy to hide the games on your Game Library from other players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

You can do three things, but the steps are different on each console. First, you can go to your Game Library, highlight individual games, and choose the Hide option.

Then, you can make your game activity secret, which includes Trophies, Achievements, progress percentages, and similar. You’d do it through the Privacy Settings on either console.

Lastly, you can hide your Trophies individually by visiting your Profile. It’s quite easy, so you can unhide these items immediately as well.

On PS5

The first method is the easiest one, as it just requires a quick visit to your Game Library.

  1. On your dashboard, go to your Game Library. game library
  2. Go to Your Collection.
  3. Hover over to the game you want to hide.your collection ps5
  4. Press the Options button on your controller.ps5 options b utton
  5. Select Hide. hide game
  6. Do it for any of the games you have hidden. sort games

You can find your hidden games by pressing the Filter and Sort button on the right side. The menu allows you to toggle on and off Hidden games, which will showcase these titles on Your Collection. 

If you toggle the option On, it will show you the Hidden games like so:

Lastly, you can unhide games by returning to Your Collection, opening the Option’s menu, and selecting the Unhide option.

On PS4

The process is similar to the PS4, as it offers the same options as the PS5. You can hide the games in your library, activity feed, and trophies.

Let’s start by hiding games from friends and other people:

  1. For the PlayStation dashboard, press the Up button on your controller to display the Command Center.
  2. Go to Settings.ps4 settings
  3. Go to Account Management.account management ps4
  4. Go to Account Privacy Settings.privacy settings p4
  5. You may have to sign in with your PSN credentials again.
  6. Afterward, select Gaming Media.gaming media
  7. Go to Hidden Games. hiden games ps4
  8. To hide PS4 games, select “Hidden Games for PS4.” To hide PS3 and PSVita games, select “Hiden Games for PS3 and PS Vita.”hide ps4 games on ps4
  9. After you select an option, check the games on the list you want to hide.
  10. Select Confirm to hide the game. hidden games menu ps4 a

This should be enough to hide games from other people. It won’t hide your online status, though.

How to Hide Your Game Activity on PS5?

The next thing you can do is visit your Privacy menu for extra options. You’ll find it’s much easier to hide and unhide games on your PS5 console like thi:

  1.  Press the PS5 button on your controller. ps-button-ps5
  2. Select your Profile on the lower Command Center.
  3. Select Trophies to go to your Trophy List. trophies ps5
  4. Press the Options button on your controller. ps5 options b utton
  5. Select Privacy Settings. privacy settings
  6. Select Hiden Games. hiden games ps5
  7. Select Hide your games from other players.hide ps5 games
  8. Toggle the games you want to hide. Move the slider to the right to hide it. toggle games to hide

Other players won’t be able to see the games you toggle or the activity within these games. If you want to change that, you can slide back the game by moving the check to the left.

There’re two additional options on the menu that you can check. To teach you, we’ll reach the Privacy Settings with a different route.

  1. Go to Settings.ps5 settings
  2. Select Users and Accounts. ps5 users and accounts
  3. Select Privacy.
  4. Select View and Customize Your Privacy Settings. view and customize privacy
  5. Change the setting on “Who can see your online status and what you’re currently playing.”online status options
  6. Change the setting on “Who can see your gaming history.” ps5 privacy settings

I’ll leave these two settings up to you, as you can leave them as is (“Anyone”) or change them to:

  • No One
  • Friends Only
  • Friends of Friends (which would also include Friends)
  • Anyone

However, you can’t hide your online status completely like you would on Xbox. However, you can hide it from anyone outside of your Friends list.

How to Hide Your Play Station Store Activity on PS4?

There’s an alternative way to hide games, which is by hiding your purchased items:

  1. On your dashboard, go to the right to open your Library. library ps4
  2. Go to Purchased on the left. purchased items ps4
  3. Hover on the item you want to hide. purchased library
  4. Hit the Options button.ps5 options b utton
  5. Select “Don Not Show Content in it Purchased.” do not show content in purchased ps4 a
  6. Do it for every item you want to hide.check hidden contents

If you want to find these items again, hit the Options button while you are on the Purchased menu and select Check Hidden Content Items.

How to Change the Online Status?

Lastly, none of the above methods will prevent others from seeing you when you play on Now Playing. However, you can hide your online status on Sony’s latest console. You can change your online status like so: 

On PS5

  1. Press the PS button on your controller. ps-button-ps5
  2. Go to your Profile. ps5 profile dashboard
  3. Select Online Status.
  4. Select the status you want (Online, Busy, or Offline).change online status ps5 a

On PS4

  1. Press the PS button on your controller. ps4 ps button
  2. Select Online Status.
  3. Select Appear offline. appear offline

