Hide Steam Activity

Steam is a great place to play video games with your friends. But sometimes you would want some alone time. You may not want to share every little detail to your friends.

But by default, Steam makes all your activities public. This way your friends or even strangers can see your Steam activities without any restrictions.

So, if you don’t want your friends to find out what you’re up to, you can simply hide your activity on Steam.

How to Hide Activity on Steam from Friends?

Hiding your in-game activities from your friends can be done in a couple of ways.

Here are some quick ways to hide your activity from your friends on Steam.

Setting Your Game Details to Private

You can hide your activities from your friends with some simple steps. Here’s how you can do that:

Launch Steam on your PC. Hover your mouse over your profile name. Now, select Profile option from the list of drop-down menus. This will take you to your Steam profile window.

On your profile page, click the Edit Profile button located on the right side of your screen.

Now, from the list of options, click on Privacy Settings to change your privacy settings.

On the Privacy Settings page, you can see different options. Find an option called Game details and click on the Public option next to it.

Change your settings to Private.



That’s it! Now you can enjoy your favorite games without having to worry that your friends might be able to see your activities.

Making Your Profile Private for Everyone

If you don’t want anyone to see your profile, you can make it private as well. However, by doing so, you’ll restrict anyone from viewing your profile, friend list, and even commenting on your posts or profile, including your friends.

If you still want to proceed with this process, you can follow these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC. Hover your mouse over your profile name. Now, select Profile option from the list of drop-down menus. This will take you to your Steam profile window.

On your profile page, click the Edit Profile button located on the right side of your screen.

Now, from the list of options, click on Privacy Settings to change your privacy settings.

On the Privacy Settings page, you can see different options. Click on the Public option next to My Profile.

Change your settings to Private.



Related Topics

Can You Hide What Game You’re Currently Playing From Your Friend?

When you launch a game from Steam, it automatically sends a notification to your online friends about it. For some reason, if you don’t want them to see when you launch a game, you can set your Steam chat to Invisible or Offline.

How to Launch a Game Without Notifying Your Friend?

Your friends will get a notification whenever you launch a game. If you don’t want your friends to know when you’re playing a game, you can disable that via Chat.

To do that:

Launch Steam on your PC. Click the Friends & Chat option from the bottom-right corner of your screen.

On Friends & Chat window, click on a small drop-down button next to your profile icon. Now, select either Invisible or Offline option from the drop-drop down.



Note: If you select Invisible, you can still chat with your friends. However, your friends won’t be able to see what game you’re playing. But, if you select Offline, your friends will neither be able to see you online nor what game you’re playing. You also lose the ability to chat with your friends.

How to Set Your Total Playtime to Private From Everyone?

If, for some reason, you just want to hide your total play hours from your friends or anyone who is viewing your profile, you can do so by following these steps.