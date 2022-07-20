How to Hide Taskbar on a Second Monitor?

If you are using an extended dual display setup to maximize your workspace, every inch of that space is valuable.

So, an extended taskbar might not be offering you much functionality. You could also accidentally launch apps without meaning to when you have a taskbar showing in the second display.

Thus, it might be better for you hide taskbar on second monitor. If so, we have this article outlining how you can hide the taskbar in various versions of Windows and in MacOS.

How to Hide the Taskbar on Second Monitor?

You’ve already connected your dual monitors and set them to extend the display. If you’ve set them to duplicate/mirror, then both screens will display the same thing and you won’t be able to follow the steps listed below, so make sure that is not the case.

Your OS will now consider one of the monitors to be the Primary display. We now set out to hide the taskbar on the other monitor.

On Windows 11

The Taskbar behavior has changed from Windows 10 to Windows 11. The taskbar is now locked at the bottom of your screen. However, Microsoft has not taken away the option to hide taskbar from your second screen – not yet, anyway.

Launch Settings (Win + I), then navigate to Personalize > Taskbar. (Alternatively, right-click on the taskbar and click on Taskbar Settings). Expand the Taskbar behaviors section.

Uncheck the box on Show my taskbar on all displays.

This will hide the taskbar from your second display on Windows 11.

On Windows 10

If you want to hide the taskbar from the second screen, here’s how you do it:

Press Win + I to launch Settings, then navigate to Personalize > Taskbar. Alternatively, right-click on the taskbar and click on Taskbar settings. Under Multiple displays, toggle the Show taskbar on all displays button to Off.



The taskbar will now no longer show on the second monitor.

On Windows 8

If you are running a version of Windows 8 with a dual display setup and you want to hide the taskbar from the second display, please follow these steps:

Right-click on the taskbar and select Properties. Under the Taskbar tab, look for the option Multiple displays. Untick the checkbox next to Show taskbar on all displays.

Click Apply, then OK.

Your second monitor will no longer display the taskbar now.

On MacOS

MacOS does not have a taskbar, but something similar that Apple likes to call the “Menu bar”. Even though they are features of different operating systems, they share many similar functionalities. Like the taskbar, the menu bar is also displayed by default on both monitors. And just like the taskbar, you can hide it from the second display. Here is how:

Click on the Apple menu button and select System Preferences. Select the Mission Control panel. Uncheck the box next to Displays have separate Spaces.

Log out of the account and log back in.

Word of caution: Displays without a menu bar might face difficulty displaying applications in full-screen mode. If you face such problems, you should revert the above changes.

How to Move the Taskbar on Top of Screen in Windows 11?

In Windows 10, you can rearrange your taskbar from its default location at the bottom of the screen to the top or either side if you wish. However, on Windows 11, the taskbar now sits glued to the bottom. If you want to move it to the top, there are currently no settings in Windows that can help you with this.

Thus, you will need to tweak the registry. Don’t forget to make a backup of it before proceeding with the following steps:

Press Win + R and type in regedit to launch the Registry Editor Navigate to: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3 On the right, double-click on Settings. Change the 5th column of value data 0000008 from 03 to 01. Close the Registry Editor, then restart Windows Explorer.

Note: To bring the taskbar to the bottom, you can change the value data 00000008 from 01 to 03.

How to Show Taskbar Only in Second Monitor ?

If you want to show the taskbar on only the second monitor, here is how you can do so in Windows 11 and Windows 10, respectively.

Windows 11

Launch Settings > Personalize > Taskbar, then toggle Show taskbar to on all displays option to Off. Navigate to Settings > System > Display. Click on Multiple displays. On the graphics, click on the second monitor to select it. Put a check mark on the box next to Make this my main display.

Windows 10