Top-13-hollow-knight-bosses-in-order

Team Cherry has my respect for creating such amazing bosses in Hollow knight. It’s a 2D Metroidvania-style game with tons of bosses. Every boss fight is mind-blowing. Some require you to play defensively, while others allow mindful button smashing. Nevertheless, every boss has unique attacks that make fighting fresh and exhilarating.

Hollow knights keep these fights balanced between mechanics and gameplay experience. The game wants players to learn with each defeat. What seems to be an impossible task at first becomes quite easy once you get the hang of it.

Hollow Knight Bosses

From Learning to move a set of bosses to a sheer amount of focus, bosses in hollow knight will test your level of commitment to defeating them and rewarding you with a great sense of satisfaction. Although I completed the storyline, I was amazed to discover so many new bosses ready to challenge me.

Here are the bosses who hold the highest rank for me, both in gameplay mechanics and combat style.

Hornet

You will encounter Hornet twice, and she will test your progression level with her needle. Yes, she too has a needle as a weapon attached to a thread. Like any other boss, Hornet has her unique set of attacks. But besides battle, she has her purpose for wandering around the Hollow nest.

I like the idea of her fighting with nothing but thread and a needle. It gives us the sense of fighting another player like us. Realizing her mission and how it interacts with ours makes the battle even more enjoyable.

Soul Master

When I first encountered Soul master, I got overwhelmed by his flashing teleportation all around the stage. I was trying hard to land a hit while also dodging his attacks. During the battle, he will trick you into jumping too soon while power-diving to the ground and creating shock waves. Not to forget his soul balls that will follow you back and forth.

I thought I finally defeated the soul master when he began to squander around. But I was wrong when he slammed the ground beneath me, smashing the glass platform I was on. We’re now into the next level, fighting again, but I defeated him for good this time.

Watcher Knights

You will encounter these knights at the top of the Watcher Spire in the City of Tears. Fighting these knights one after another made me throw my controller out the window. Not because they are difficult but unpredictable. There were two knights I had to face simultaneously, both of them rolling and bouncing around the level like it was their grandparents’ home.

I thought it would never end as one knight went down and another rose from the ground. Turns out there were a total of six knights as I slashed my nail to the last one, and the boss fight was over.

Troupe Master Grimm

It’s a fun and challenging battle that will let you prepare for the Nightmare king grim. His attacks are on easy mode, which you can learn with less trial and error. You will be given time to anticipate the boss attack and will let you know when to jump, dash, and stay on the ground.

Troupe Master Grimm’s challenging phase is when he turns into a big red ball shooting fireballs in all directions. Troupe Master Grimm is fast, agile, and, most of all, entertaining.

Broken Vessel

Broken Vessel is also one of the knights who escaped the dept of Abyss. Unfortunately, he succumbed to tragic death and was forgotten deep within the Ancient Basin. Only to emerge again with the infected, controlling its body. As a result, he wields the same weapon as ours and has a similar attack.

He can also dive down, spawning infected blobs from the ground. At last, the infection goes away, leaving his peaceful body empty again.

Hive knight

It’s a battle that requires you to anticipate the enemy attack, and it’s deployable too. Along with his sword having a very long range, he also has homing bees. I was defeated dozens of times, and the not-so-good part about hive knight was reaching to him. I believe he is too far from the checkpoint.

He is relentless and won’t leave any time to heal, but he gets stunned after a couple of hits, leaving you some time to heal. It feels rewarding to defeat Hive Knight because you don’t have to run platform to platform to reach him again.

Paint master Sheo

Here’s one unique boss who will attack you with paint. He will be waiting for you at the top of the Pantheon of Artists. His colors are cues to every attack. Yellow has a forward slash, red signals a jump attack, magenta color signals raindrops, and blue splash means three blobs of paint falling towards you. He is not the most difficult, but an interesting opponent to battle.

The Hollow Knight

This is where the story of Hollow knight ends, but ours have just begun. Battling Hollow knight might be somewhat confusing at first as you have to dodge through his unpredictable attacks. The infection has taken over the hollow nest, including his body, which is why his clear resistance to infection is shown during battle. The reason behind our journey throughout the hollow nest boils down to this particular moment.

In the latter half of the battle, you can see his weird behavior and how he desperately tries to escape from the infection. Once you defeat Hollow knight, you will be unlocking endings according to your gameplay.

Dung Defender

Dung defender is one respectful knight who fights for honor. I was left with no more than three hearts when I stumbled upon his layer filled with poop. It was an intense battle with dung bouncing across the floor, but soon I got the hang of it. I was easily dodging his dung balls.

He was more like an ally who misjudged us with Abyss watchers. After the battle, he showed his gratitude with the utmost respect. Dung Defender, too, earned my respect, and I am glad I got to battle him.

Sisters of Battle

You will find Sisters of battle in the pantheon of dreams. All of the three sisters will be attacking you at the same time. They will rush at you, from the top and both sides, with their nails and blades. It’s fast-paced, adrenaline-rushing combat, and you will have no time to heal.

You will be jumping from one corner to another, trying to dodge their moves. It becomes more like a dance when you catch flow with those three.

Gray Prince Zone

The terrifying, beautiful, powerful Gray Prince Zote makes defeating him personal once you face him in the colosseum of fools because he is an insult to all the bosses of the hollow nest. Throughout your gameplay, you will encounter him in different locations stuck in some sticky situations, and you have the choice to free him. Helping him will only make him proud of things he could have done independently.

In reality, he is just a puny little bug. His narcissistic attitude is what makes this battle worth fighting. Once you defeat him, he will eventually accept the fact about reality and end his Grandiose illusion. Such a heartbreaking yet satisfying end to the character arc.

Absolute Radiance

Here comes the Boss of all the Bosses. You not only have to dodge nails coming from all directions but also his lasers. And that’s just the beginning. Spikes, spears, flying orbs, you name it. On top of that, the boss will be flying right above you, so you need to perform a jump attack to land a hit.

Moving on to platforming. Now the ground beneath you is no more, and you have to rely on seven little platforms. You should first get comfortable with dodging and jumping between platforms. Only then can you move to the next phase.

Now comes the climb. Climbing the platform while not getting hit by the lasers is way harder than it looks. All I want to say is good luck.

And then, you can defeat the boss once you are at the top. Just don’t get hit by the flying orbs coming at you.

Nightmare king Grimm

It took me 50-plus tries to defeat him. (Yeah, I was counting, but after fifty, I stopped counting). I didn’t even have time to think as his attacks were raining down on me. Let’s say I was in the zone, anticipating every move, every attack. Dodging his attacks in the Matrix-style. One wrong move and I am dealt with twice the damage.

It was pure adrenaline. With every defeat, my revenge meter went up. It was no longer about just winning. It was about my self-respect! I have to defeat him, or else I am not sleeping tonight! I was finally able to take a breath of relief when I defeated the boss. It was one hell of a ride, and I enjoyed every second of it.