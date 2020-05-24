Microsoft launched its augmented reality headset back in 2019. And for a year, there were no updates available. But it only released an enterprise edition and developer edition versions. In November 2019, Microsoft released a limited number of HoloLens 2.

But a few weeks back, the company gave out a little teaser of its virtual reality headset. Now, it looks like the

HoloLens 2 Heads to a Global Audience

Microsoft initially developed HoloLens for business purposes and not for gaming and the general public. But due to positive customer feedback and requests, the company plans to launch the headset in more places.

The HoloLens 2 will be available in countries like Denmark, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, Singapore, etc. It will be available in these countries and more by fall. But you can also purchase the VR headset through Microsoft Store online starting this summer.

But that’s not the only news about the HoloLens 2. Microsoft has some significant updates available for its augmented reality headset.

The Updates

Microsoft held its annual event, Microsoft Build, from May 19 to May 21. But this time around, it was an all-digital event.

The event was mostly focused on other major announcements. But when it came to the HoloLens 2, Microsoft had some intriguing updates available.

The new HoloLens 2 update comes with a Windows Autopilot support that lets you seamlessly set up new devices.

The HoloLens 2 is also 5G ready as it supports USB Ethernet for 5G/LTE hotspots. And since everything now has a dark mode, HoloLens 2 supports that too.

Other improvements include FIDO 2 support, voice commands, Configuration Service Providers, etc.

The HoloLens 2 Development Edition will soon be available for $3,500 or $99/month.