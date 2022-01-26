Minecraft Java added bees in the recent update. Along with bees, Minecraft also added items related to bees such as honeycombs, honey, and more. Among these are the honeycombs.

You can easily harvest honeycomb in the bee nests. Honeycombs are also easy to get, except for one problem. Bees get aggressive towards you if you do not take the right steps.

So to make it easier for you, we bring you a guide on how to get honeycomb in Minecraft.

How to Get Honeycomb in Minecraft?

Before you try harvesting the honeycomb, make sure you have shears and a campfire with you. You need shears to collect honeycombs from the bee nests and a campfire to place at the bottom of the nest so that bees don’t harm you.

It is best to remember that the bee nests should be full of honey before using the shears. If there is no honey, then you can’t get any honeycombs.

Dig one block below the bee nest, and place the campfire in the hole. You will need to place three logs, three sticks, and one charcoal, as shown in the picture below, to get a campfire from a crafting table.

Make sure to clear at least one space above the nest so that the smoke passes through it. Take your shears and right-click on the bee’s nest. You will then collect the honeycomb without triggering the bees.



It is best to remember that shearing a bee’s nest that is full of honey will yield you three honeycombs. Furthermore, keep in mind that you cannot grab the bee’s nest without any Silk Touch.

What Can I Do With Honeycomb in Minecraft?

There are various things you can craft using honeycomb. You can use them as decoration blocks or make useful items like candles and beehives:

Making a Candle

Candles are a light source item in the game that can look very aesthetic. You will need a string and a honeycomb to craft a candle. Place the string on top of the honeycomb in the crafting table’s GUI, and the finished product on the right will be a candle.



Making Beehives

You can also make an artificial home for the bees near your home and start living as a beekeeper by making beehives. To do so, you can use three honeycombs in the middle row of the crafting table and add wooden planks on both upper and lower rows of the GUI. You can then take the beehive from the product section on the right.



Waxing Copper Blocks

Waxing copper blocks ensures that your block does not oxidize and turn green over time. You can wax any type of copper block, such as a block of copper, cut copper slab, cut copper stairs, or even exposed copper blocks.



To wax your copper blocks using honeycombs, open your crafting table and place the copper block and the honeycomb next to each other. You can then take the waxed copper block from the right side of the GUI.

Making Honeycomb Block

Honeycomb blocks are decorative blocks that you can use to make your base or a build look better. Since honeycomb blocks are stackable, you can also turn honeycomb into honeycomb blocks so that they take up less space. You can place four honeycombs in a two by two space on the crafting table and take the honeycomb block from the product section.



Can I Get Honeycomb from Beehives?

Beehives are man-made nests you can build in Minecraft using three honeycombs and six wooden planks. Harvesting honeycombs from beehives is also as easy as harvesting them from the bee’s nests.

Can You Eat Honeycomb?

Although you need the bee nest or the beehive to be full of honey to harvest honeycomb, you cannot eat the honeycomb (unlike real life) and gain the benefits.