House of Ashes Review – Best Dark Pictures Anthology So Far ?

House of Ashes is a new interactive horror-survival video game. It’s the third entry of the Dark Pictures Anthology series, and the plan is to deliver eight titles.

The Dark Pictures Anthology includes Little Hope (2015) and Man of Medan (2019) games. The trio is available on the series’ web page, and you can buy the trilogy as a bundle.

The anthology selection departs from 2015’s Until Dawn interactive drama horror video game. The three titles follow a similar formula and share a common thread.

These live in original horror settings, where players make decisions and see how the consequences play out. Other elements include co-op multiplayer, where you and your friends control different characters.

So, much like its predecessor, House of Ashes plays an interactive drama in a horror setting. In essence, the franchise games are intended to work as interactive horror movies. Is the movie good then? Let us see.

House of Ashes is an interactive drama/horror game.

Developer

House of Ashes’ developer is Supermassive Games. Supermassive Games also created Until Dawn, but you might know them for LittleBigPlanet and Little Big Planet 2.

The publisher is Bandai Namco, the Japanese game distributor. They need no introduction, but we recently saw it publishing Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles.

Release Date

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes debuted on October 22.

Platform

The game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. PC players can get it on Steam.

Co-op & Cross-play

House of Ashes allows a 5-player local or online co-op on either platform. However, your friends would have to play on the same console as you, as the game doesn’t allow cross-play or cross-gen play.

Either way, the multiplayer feature allows you to play the entire campaign in two game modes:

Movie Night Mode: You can play with up to 4 friends, either online or locally. The mode allows a single controller, which means you’d need to pass the control or the decisions between one another.

You can play with up to 4 friends, either online or locally. The mode allows a single controller, which means you’d need to pass the control or the decisions between one another. Shared Story: It’s a 2-player online co-op allowing you to play the entire story with someone else. Both your choices and your friend’s decisions will affect the overall story.

As you see, there’s no split-screen option.

House of Ashes has no action sequences.

Are Dark Pictures Anthology Games Interconnected?

The series offers standalone original experiences, so you can play either without losing lore details. The one thing connecting the games together is “The Curator,” the narrator for all of the stories in the series.

What is House of Ashes?

The Dark Pictures Anthology series offers intense, standalone cinematic experiences. You play with a single character through a horror story and take branching desition leading to multiple endings.

House of Ashes shares a story on Iraq. At the end of the Iraq War, you play as five military specialists hunting for weapons of mass destruction. You control one at a time, though.

As the team searches on caves and underground locations, they uncover ungodly creatures. Rising from a buried Sumerian temple, ancient monsters begin to hunt your team.

The only way forward, though, is going deeper and deeper through the ruins. You’ll find unlikely allies below, though, a hidden society ready to fight against their centuries-old enemies.

The game switches perspectives between the characters as the story goes on. Either “hero” can live or die depending on your choices.

That said, the storyline is branching, so you can experience a completely different game on replay. There’s plenty to see, as most everything you do has a consequence.

Gameplay

Surviving is up to you. As the “movie” goes on, the game presents you with choices akin to “Quick-time Events.” So, you have a limited window to choose between a couple of choices and then see how the movie goes according to your selection.

For example, you decide which routes to take, like going right or going left; going under or around; going back or forward.

The game also presents standard Quick-time Events, like pressing a button to hold your breath or another button to shoot at an enemy.

Other common choices revolve around dialogue. The game often prompts a dialogue wheel to encourage, discourage, or remain neutral to your friends.

Here’s the short gameplay:

Does It Have Multiple Endings?

As we wrote the article days before the game debut, we don’t know how many endings House of Ashes has.

However, we have some evidence.

First, Man of Medan has six different endings. The game revolved around 5 characters trying to find treasure in a stranded ship. The ending depends on which characters die and which ones survive.

Similarly, Little Hope has three endings. The game focuses on four college students, plus their teacher, going to Little Hope, an isolated, lonely city. There, they find a sinister fog trapped all of the locals into their own nightmares. Even worse, they find out they have a relationship with the mist.

As before, the ending depends on your choices, which leads to characters either dying or surviving.

We expect House of Ashes to have at least three endings as well.

House of Ashes may have multiple endings.

Is House of Ashes Any Good?

We know the basics of the game, so it’s time to check the quality.

Let’s start by…

The Quality of Dark Pictures Anthology Stories

The general reception of these games is just okay. Genre fans, those who like interactive movies, do enjoy it.

Commonly, I find the word “decent” to describe the series. These are solid entries for a genre that, sadly, doesn’t offer much of anything outside of the interactive Walking Dead series.

Moreover, the “decent” description is not because of the story. Generally, players and reviewers consider these games have good stories, even “wicked.” They lose points on other departments.

The horror setting is not really horror. Instead, I would qualify the series as more of a “Twilight Zone” offspring. They offer weird, twisted deception webs that focus more on the human mind and less on exterior threats. There’re still some horror and spooky spots along the way, though.

Remember Alan Wake? These games feel a bit like that, which is something many people would appreciate. Like Alan Wake, Dark Pictures titles have dark themes, careful suspense-building, and likeable characters.

So, take the series for what it is: moderately successful “Twilight-zone” interactive games with cool stories.

Here’s a Little Hope trailer, in case you’re unfamiliar:

Spoiler ALERT

There’s a big “however,” and here we go. The previous games intended to outsmart the player. By the end, everything that happened was because of dreams, hallucinations, and emotional projections.

Many players found these endings underwhelming and lacking significant evidence. Plus, ending a story with “but it was all a dream” tends to mute the whole experience. Alan…wake up?

Lucky for us, it seems Supermassive Games listened to the fans and changed things a bit. As they already showed monsters in the trailer, we want to believe these monsters are, indeed, real.

Performance Quality

Dark Pictures games received mixed reviews, mostly because of inconsistent performance. Both Little Hope and Man of Medan had glitches, frame drops, and connectivity issues that broke the game for some players.

That said, the solo play was more consistent on Little Hope. On the other hand, Man of Medan offered campy fun in co-op, which most players preferred.

Graphics Quality

Dark Picture games have beautiful, realistic graphics. The trick is how they use motion-capture for all characters, so character animation generally looks smooth and human-like.

In general, these games look like low to moderate-budget Hollywood movies. That’s a high achievement for a small studio, so we can only praise the developers for their work.

Sadly, character models on House of Ashes, particularly face, look odd. Rather than looking human, they look like clay models. Other than that, it looks great. The game features gorgeous and thrilling set designs, monster design, depth of field, textures, lighting, and shadows.

Voice-acting Quality

I’m not sure of the voice-acting quality, though. Aside from some stand-outs, like some villains, the main characters often sound silly and ungrounded. The lack of urgency, fear, or threat in their voices can often take you out of the experience.

The voice-acting doesn’t sound better on House of Ashes. In particular, The Curator sounds more like a game host, and less like the menacing story-teller he should be.

Here’s a character trailer for House of Ashes. Make your own conclusion:

Music Quality

Lastly, we can evaluate the quality of the music, sound design, and sound FX of previous games. We can say everything is by-the-books, as the sound is the literal definition of a horror story.

Neither game has intense, melodic music. Instead, they swing around ambient sounds, haunting chills, sudden sound effects, tension rises, and similar. The few original OST we hear, like intro themes or licensed songs, are great.

Characters

To finish the review, we’ll list the available characters.

Jason Kolchek (US Marine)

Nick Kay (US Marine)

Rachel King (CIA agent)

Eric King (CIA agent) – husband and wife.

Salim Othman (Iraq military official)

During your first playtime hours, characters don’t have much time to talk or develop relationships with each other. However, as you explore the underworld, you’ll also explore the depth each character has to offer, as well as their relevant relationships.

House of Ashes: Does it Improve Over Previous Games?

House of Ashes takes us back to Iraq, 2003, at the end of the Iraq War. A simple reconnaissance mission for chemical weapons becomes a dangerous exploration of ancient ruins and inhuman threats.

Unlike previous games, the newer anthology title is not a Twilight Zone story. Instead, it takes inspiration from movies like The Descent, Predator, or Aliens.

That means a group of humans must survive against an otherworldly threat. However, as time goes on, each character’s best and worst qualities emerge as survival and victory become the main goal.

That means the story balances tension, sacrifice, heroism, and selfishness. Like before, it looks like the game will handle these dark themes with care, without delivering moral good or bad choices.

For example, we can either abandon or help an injured character trying to flee from the monsters. What would you do?

The game doesn’t have a cinematographic look, though. Instead, the whole game happens with an over-the-shoulder view. However, you can now control the camera with freedom. You also have a lantern, matches, or similar to check the environment for paths and clues.

Even though you use military personnel, you can’t use the weapons freely.

Don’t mistake the camera for a Resident Evil game, though. Action is limited to Quick-Time Events (QTE) only.

Supermassive Games is adding three difficulty modes to tweak QTE experiences. So, the hardest difficulty offers mere seconds to react in danger. The easiest one would notice you before the QTE, plus adding more time to respond.

Other than that, the game feels similar to previous Dark Picture games. Similar, but still featuring a wider scope.

First, because of the place we explore, the Naram-Sin underground temple is huge, dark, and twisted. Then, because the story includes a real demon by the name of Pazuzu. Lastly, because your characters are not the first to discover the ruins in the last century. We’ll have to wait and see for the full story, though, but so far, it looks very good.

The Pazuzu demon statue, standing tall beneath the earth, foretells the story.

Final Say

I recommend House of Ashes for series fans, genre fans, and those looking for a different kind of game. I don’t think it’s going to be anything stellar. Still, I believe it will be a perfectly okay interactive horror video game.

So far, I’ve found the game as a frantic, entertaining, and moderately scary interactive drama game. It has plenty of replayability value, likable characters, dark choices to make, and bloody shadow lurking at every corner.

This is not an action title, though. If you don’t like or wouldn’t like the genre, skip it.