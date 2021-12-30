How Do You Make an Invisibility Potion in Minecraft

Invisibility is one of the best perks in Minecraft. Once you are invisible, you can get plenty of advantages. For instance, the mobs can’t see you, you won’t have to worry about zombies overrunning you or a creeper creeping up behind you. Neither will the other players see you if you are playing PvP.

You can gain Invisibility by using a potion. Making a potion is an easy process. So, even if you are new to potion brewing, you can follow the simple steps below to master the art of potion-making.

How to make an invisibility Potion in Minecraft?

Before crafting an invisibility potion, you will need to brew a potion of night vision using certain ingredients and an awkward potion. There are three major steps to making the potion.

Brewing Awkward Potion

You will need a nether wart to create the Awkward potion. So, let’s take a look at it.

Interact the brewing stand to open its GUI. Place the blaze powder on the left side. You can also see the outline for the blaze powder in the space. Place the nether wart on top of the brewing stand. The top space is also known as the input section of the stand. Place at least one water bottle in the bottom section. These water bottles will turn into potions later on.



You can place one in each space at the bottom, so the maximum number of potions you can brew at a time in the brewing stand is three. Once you place the materials in the stand, you can see the bubbles next to the blaze powder going up. It means that your ingredients are correct, and the potion is being crafted. Wait for the bottom-pointed arrow on the right to be completely white. Once it does, the nether wart on top of the brewing stand vanishes, and your awkward potion will be ready.

Making Potion of Night Vision

At first, you might think, “Why would I need the potion of Night Vision if I want to be invisible?” But stay with us, as the invisibility potion requires you to prepare the night vision potion beforehand.

In the brewing stand GUI, place a golden carrot in the input section with your awkward potions in the bottom. (You can make golden carrots using a carrot and eight gold nuggets). Ensure the horizontal bar connected to the blaze powder is golden. It means the blaze powder you used earlier can still fuel the brewing stand. If it is empty, add another powder on the left.

Once your potion starts cooking, wait until the golden carrot disappears, and the process stops; you can see that your awkward potion changed into a potion of night vision.

Creating the Potion of Invisibility

Now, you can go two separate ways to change your potion of night vision into the potion of Invisibility. You can either increase the duration of night vision before changing it to Invisibility or directly change it. If you need, you can also increase the time using Redstone.

If you decide to increase the duration of Night Vision first and change it, try these steps:

Once you have the night vision potions ready, place a Redstone dust at the top of the brewing stand. Let the potion cook and change the effect duration of the potion. Once complete, place the fermented spider eye on the top of the stand. Make sure you have fuel in the brewing stand and let the potion cook. When the process is complete, you can grab the potion of Invisibility from the bottom. It will already have an increased duration.



If you want to create invisibility potions first, then you can go through the following process:

Place your night vision potions in the bottom of the brewing stand. Add the fermented spider eye in the input section. Wait for the brewing to finish. Once it does, you can take the potion of Invisibility and place them in your inventory.

How to Increase the Duration of Invisibility?

Additionally, use the steps below to increase the duration of the potion’s effect.

Place your invisibility potions in the stand. Put the Redstone dust on the top of the brewing GUI. Look at the yellow bar on the left to ensure that you have enough fuel in the brewing stand. Let the potion brew. You can grab the invisibility potion with an increased duration from the bottom when the process is complete.



Changing the duration means increasing the amount of time the potion’s effect lasts. The normal period for night vision or invisibility potion is three minutes. Once you use redstones on them, the duration increases to eight minutes.

How to use the potion of Invisibility?

You can drink regular potions to activate the effect if you have regular potions. You will need to throw the splash and lingering potions on the ground for them to work; you can also use the latter two at mobs or other players by throwing at them.

But there are a few more things you may want to remember about the potion of Invisibility. Other players or mobs can still see you and attack you (if they are hostile) while wearing armor. They can also see you if you are holding anything in your hands.

Another important thing you may want to keep in mind is that the player’s tag/name also disappears when they are invisible. So if other players in your game are using the potion, you might be in for a hard time.

Am I invisible to all the mobs by using Invisibility?

The invisibility effect is slightly different when it comes to Endermen, Ender Dragon, and the Wither. They can all see you even with Invisibility and no armor. The Endermen only attacks you if you look at them and make them hostile. Likewise, the Ender Dragon does not attack you until you blast the Ender Pearl at the tower or attack it. The Wither, however, will see you regardless and start attacking you.

What happens if I use the Potion of Invisibility on Mobs?

If you use it on mobs, then different things come into action. For instance, the invisible spiders’ eyes are still visible and glowing. Endermen and the Phantoms’ eyes are also visible when they are invisible.

Likewise, if a charged Creeper is invisible, the blue charge around it is still visible. Certain objects such as a Shulker head, Ilama’s carpet, horse’s saddle, and arrows stuck on mobs/players are also not affected by the invisibility potions.