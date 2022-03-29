How Do You Turn Off Touchscreen on Android and iOS

There are many laptop brands with inbuilt touch screen capabilities. Thankfully, their operating system still provides a way to disable it via device settings.

For smartphones/ tablets, these direct options aren’t available but there are indirect ways how we can disable the touchscreen. These tricks come in real handy for parents with toddlers.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of ways to turn off the touchscreen on devices running on android and iOS. Follow the steps for your device.

Should you Disable TouchScreen?

The device faces LCD damage which makes the touch function unpredictable

To Conserve the Battery life of the device

Phantom touch problems

We do not use the touchscreen at all in everyday use.

To Prevent toddler from accidentally changing application or video set for them by parents. (child-proofing)

How to Turn off Touch Screen in iPhone/iPad

Go to your settings and select accessibility. Go to Guided Access and toggle it on. Now click on Password settings.

You have the option to either choose set guided access passcode or face id / Touch id (Whichever is available on the device). Go back to the Guided Access section and note which button is used as an Accessibility shortcut.

Tap the shortcut button three times till a pop-up shows up, choose Option and toggle off Touch. Click on Start (when guided access is used the first time) or Resume (after the first time) at the top right corner. This will disable touch while using the particular app.

Tap the shortcut button three times again and enter the passcode. Select Options from the bottom section and toggle off Touch. This will disable the touch of the device. If you do not change options and straight-up select end, the disable touch feature can be used in the future without making any changes to Option.

The accessibility shortcut button might be different according to the version of the iPad & iPhone. Be sure to read the accessibility shortcut section while turning on the guided access.

How to Turn Off Touch Screen in Android Phones

There isn’t one universal step for android phones as there are so many brands that produce these devices. It entirely depends on what the brands offer to consumers.

As android isn’t restrictive as iOS, it doesn’t matter if there are inbuilt features or not. The sheer amount of Touch lock applications in Google play is unimaginable. Just pick one and install it on the device and you are set.

How to Turn off Touch Screen in Chromebook

Open your chrome browser. On the address bar, type in the following command and press enter:

chrome://flags/#ash-debug-shortcuts A new page will open, find debugging keyboard shortcuts. It is generally the first option that we see. On the right side of it select enable.

Select Restart from the bottom right corner of the screen and let the device restart. Once the device boots back up, re-login to the computer. Press the key combination stated: Search Key +Shift Key + T (in that order) to disable the touch screen. If you press it again, the touch screen will be enabled once again.

Frequently Asked Question?

Why Can’t I Use the Touchscreen With My Gloves on?

Most of the touchscreens we use today are capacitive. They detect the electrical currents on our fingers whenever we touch the screen and perform actions accordingly.

But, the glove or any other non-conductive material restricts the contact between the fingers and the screen. Hence, the screen can’t detect your fingers and can’t perform any actions.

Whereas resistive touchscreen responds to the pressure on the screen rather than the electrical current. So, you can use your gloves or anything that can be used to apply pressure on it.

The main drawback of the resistive screen is that it does not support multi-touch.

Does Apple use Touchscreens on computers/ laptops?

As of now, Apple has not adopted touchscreen technology in any of its PCs or laptops.