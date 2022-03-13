How Many Character Slots in Lost Ark

In MMORPGs, the game gives the players options to choose from. These options comprise different characters with various base stats.

In Lost Ark, the game has different classes and subclasses to choose from. Every class and subclass is unique and has different playstyles.

Choosing a character can be very confusing at first. After selecting a character, you have to play with the character the whole game. So, your first character can be very crucial.

In this guide, we will discuss all the classes and subclasses in Lost Ark so that you can choose which character fits your playstyle.

Classes and Advanced Classes in Lost Ark

First, let’s discuss how many characters are there in Lost Ark. There are five main characters in Lost Ark, which are called Classes. These five classes are further divided into 15 more types called Advanced Classes.

CLASSES ADVANCED CLASSES Warrior Class 1) Berserker

2) Paladin

3) Gunlancer Mage Class 1) Sorceress

2) Bard Assassin Class 1) Shadowhunter

2) Deathblade Martial Artist Class 1) Striker

2) Wardancer

3) Scrapper

4) Soulfist Gunner Class 1) Gunslinger

2) Artillerist

3) Deadeye

4) Sharpshooter

As you can see, you have lots of options here. You will get a different feel of playstyle and game mechanics in each class mentioned.

Like other RPG games, you may think each character has more specific stat than others. It somehow is true, but you can take any character and build it in your way.

You can use a class character to its fullest potential stat if you want. Berserker, Striker, etc., are considered to be massive damage classes. But you can build them by giving them other stats like HP to make them tanky too.

Another thing about classes is that classes are gender-specific. So, if you want to play as a Male Character, you need to choose a class of Male Gender. This is the same for Female characters too.

At the start of the game, you have to choose which class you want to play. Once you choose, you cannot undo it. But the game lets you have a roster of different class characters in Character Slots. So, you can play another class if you don’t like the one you are playing.

Advanced classes unlock only after you reach Level 10. After that, only you can choose your Advance Classes. You cannot change Advanced classes after you select one.

Now, let’s dig deep and know more about these classes. This will help you decide which class to choose before starting the game.

Warrior Class

Warrior Class is the most brute of all classes. This class is the best in terms of tankiness and melee physical damage. This class wears heavy armor and has very straightforward gameplay.

You can fight head-on with enemies. You are equipped with a long sword for dealing damage. You can also wield magic. This class can be very good for new players to the game. But due to this class’s brute and heavy nature, you will have lower movement speed.

Berserker

Berserker is a Male character in Lost Ark. Among other subclasses of the Warrior class, Berserkers are relatively faster. They equip greatsword as their weapon to deal heavy damage. But you have to compromise in defense stats.

So, if you want more movement speed and damage in the Warrior class, this is your subclass. It is also great in PvE, but for PvP, you have to be very careful playing this class.

Paladin

In Lost Ark, Paladin is a Male character and is a support hero. Paladins can shield themselves and their team members. Paladins possess shield spells that come in very handy in PvE and PvP.

Not only defense, but Paladins also have a decent amount of damage. Paladins have a sword that deals damage and has sword combos and thrust attacks.

Gunlancer

Gunlancer is the pure tank in Warrior class. This subclass is also a Male Character. Gunlancers can take on heavy damage and help the team members. This class is good for stout defense and damage with a lance as a weapon and a shield.

The long lance as a weapon will let you get near the enemies with thrust and shooting attacks. Both in PvE and PvP, this class is very useful. Especially, Hook Chain Skill is very useful for combo attacks with your team members.

Mage Class

In every MMO, Mage is always present. Mage character in a game like Lost Ark is a must. So, if you are familiar with Mages, they are popular for their magical damage and ranged attacks.

You can play this class in two ways. Either you can go full support hero or full damage with massive AoE (Area of Effect). But with excessive magical damage, buffs, and support, you have to compromise health.

This class is very squishy. So, placing your character and healing spells are very crucial. So, if you are in a team, you should focus on giving them support and dealing damage to the enemy from far. Both the subclasses in this class are Female Characters.

Sorceress

The sorceress subclass is the damage-oriented subclass of the Mage class. It is ideal for heavy damage dealing with massive AoE and summoning abilities.

They can summon spirits with different elemental properties. These elemental skills can come in handy while dealing with enemies with specific elemental weaknesses.

Bard

This is a pure support character in the Mage class. This subclass can heal themselves and team members using their harp.

In addition to healing, they can also do decent damage with Chorus of Pain. If you want to play as a support, you can go for this subclass among any classes.

Assassin Class

Assassin Class is what you should choose if you want high mobility and great melee damage. It comes at a price of low HP and defense.

They also possess dark magic that comes in handy in addition to your physical damage. As an Assassin, you must wait and attack at the right time to evade damage while dealing damage to the enemies.

Shadowhunter

Shadowhunter equips two glaives as weapons and can transform into a demon. Glaives are used for melee attacks, while demon form gives you the ability to use stronger ranged attacks and high health points.

This subclass is very good for PvP. But in PvE, it can be a little downgrading as this works better for a single target. This is a Female Character.

Deathblade

This subclass is the pure Assassin Class. You carry two small swords and one longsword in this subclass which are fast, have great damage, and combos.

This subclass has only melee attacks but with very high DPS. This is also very good for PvP and boss fights in PvE. This is also a Female Character.

Martial Artist Class

As the name suggests, characters in this class have Martial Arts as their main skill. They use their fist or fist equipped with other items to deal damage.

This class has high mobility and high attack speed. Unlike other classes, this class does not deal great damage in one attack. This class deals damage by faster attack speed with lots of combo moves. Except for Striker, other subclasses are all female characters.

Striker

This subclass focuses on aerial fights and combos, and fast attacks. You can hit enemies and knock them high in the air to bring them down. This subclass specializes in close combat.

This subclass is good with a single target and is hard to scale. So, this subclass may not be for you if you are new.

Wardancer

Wardancer fighting skills and style are the same as Striker. But it is faster than Striker. They also possess elemental energy, which deals with great attacks and different aerial skills.

Scrapper

Scrappers are equipped with heavy gauntlets as their weapons. The fighting style is the same as the two above but has more defense and stamina. They lack elemental damage but have excellent attacks.

This is very good for PvE, but for PvP, other subclasses are better.

Soulfist

This is the only subclass in the Martial Artist class with melee and ranged attacks. Both can be used simultaneously to deal great damage with different combos.

They do not have elemental energy but have a special power called Adamance. They can use this energy to sustain themselves and deal heavy damage. It is great for PvE.

Gunner Class

As the name of the class suggests, this class character possesses a gun or other ranged weapons. This is a pure ranged class.

Although they are ranged class, they can also deal heavy melee damage with the right build. Except for the Gunslinger subclass, all other subclasses are male characters.

Gunslinger

This subclass has high mobility. They have three ranges of guns which they can switch very quickly. Each weapon has its own damage and utility, so you need to consider which to choose in every situation.

They are very good for PvE and PvP but slightly squishy with a range and great damage.

Deadeye

Deadeye subclass is similar to Gunslinger with the same three ranges of weapon to switch, i.e., Two Pistols, a Shotgun, and a Rifle. Except for gender, all other is the same, like Gunslinger.

Artillerist

The artillerist subclass has more firepower and heavy armor. They have huge launchers as their weapon, which gives out massive DPS. But due to very heavy equipment, they lack mobility. This subclass is good for new players as it is somewhat tanky, has high DPS, and does not need reflexes.

Sharpshooter

Sharpshooters have mechanical bows with special arrows as their weapons. They have slightly less DPS than other subclasses in Gunner Class. But they are more durable, more agile, and great for stealth actions.