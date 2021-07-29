League of Legends (LoL) might be a “free to play” MOBA, but it’s undeniable that we’ve all been tempted by the flashy skins, meme-worthy emotes, and dazzling chromas at some point.

According to a 2019 survey, the average U.S. LoL player spends approximately $92 on the game per year. I thought this number was relatively high – until I discovered I had spent well into the hundreds!

If you too want to find out the damage League of Legends has done to your wallet, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll cover exactly how to discover this information, and also answer any related questions you might have.

What Can I Spend My Money on in League?

There are two currencies in League of Legends: Blue Essence (BE) and Riot Points (RP).

You can earn BE simply by playing the game, but RP can only be acquired by purchasing them with real-world currency.

You can buy all kinds of premium items with RP, including skins, emotes, and Hextech Chests. Some items are more expensive than others. For example, emotes typically cost 350 RP (less than $5), while skins can cost up to 3250 RP (around $25).

How to Check How Much Money Have I Spent on League of Legends?

To find out how much money you’ve spent, you’ll first need to know your account details. If you already know this information, skip the step below.

Find Out Account Details

If you ticked the client’s “Stay signed in” button after creating your account, chances are, you haven’t logged out since and have probably forgotten your details.

But don’t worry. Thanks to Riot’s account recovery service, retrieving your username and resetting the password is relatively easy and hassle-free.

To access the recovery service page, open up the client and click on the “CAN’T SIGN IN?” button. You can also access the page by clicking here. The account recovery service will give you multiple options. Click “Forgot username?” or “Forgot password?,” depending on which you need. If you’ve forgotten both details, you must recover your username first before resetting your password.

Be aware that your Summoner name is different from your login username. You will not be able to use your Summoner name to sign in or reset your password.

Also, keep in mind that to use this service you’ll need access to the email address associated with your LoL account. If you no longer have access to it, it’s still possible to find out your login information by contacting Riot Support directly.

Go to Riot Support’s “Show Me the Money” Page

The process to find out how much money you have spent on League is even simpler than recovering your account details.

Follow the steps below:

Go to the appropriate Riot Support page .

. Click the red “ Log in ” button, and enter your account details.

” button, and enter your account details. After you’ve signed in, a “Show me the money” button will replace the “Log in” one.

button will replace the “Log in” one. Click this button, and it’ll display the exact amount you’ve spent on the game so far (in your current region).

If you have multiple accounts, you will have to repeat the process for each one to find out the total amount you’ve spent on League.

Submit a Data Request Ticket

If you would like a breakdown of what you’ve spent the money on, you can make a data request. You will receive a file containing your account’s personal data information, including all stored transactions and RP purchases.

In the past, submitting a data request was a complex process. You had to send Riot Games a handwritten letter and also pay a $5 fee. However, with the rise of stricter internet laws (like the GDPR) and greater demand for transparency, Riot Games has now made this data much more accessible.

To send a data request ticket, do the following:

Go to the Riot Support “Submit a request” page.

page. Sign in with your League of Legends account .

. For “ Choose a request type ,” select “Account Requests.”

,” select Pick “Formal Personal Data Request” in the “ Please select your inquiry ” section.

in the “ ” section. A new “please select your inquiry” option will appear beneath. Choose “ I want a full data request. ”

” Fill in other necessary information, then click the submit button.

Once you’ve submitted your request, it will take 30 days to process. During this time period, do not change your email or password. Otherwise, it will cancel the request.

You will receive the data in a zipped file, so make sure you either have the latest version of Windows (or Mac OS), or an RTF text editor.

What Else Can a Data Request Tell Me?

You won’t just receive data related to your store transactions and RP purchases. You’ll also be sent personal information such as in-game chat logs from the last three months, and the phone number attached to your account.

For a complete list of the data that you will receive, click here.

Related Questions

Can Third-Party Services Tell Me How Much Money I Have Spent?

No other organization will be able to tell you how much money you have spent on League – only Riot Games has access to this data.

Avoid any third-party sites or applications that claim they can give you this information, as they likely have ulterior motives.

How Many Players Have Spent Money on League?

A recent survey found that around 62% of LoL players in the U.S. have spent money on League.

Does Spending Money on League Give You an in-Game Advantage?

While you can buy XP boosts with RP which will help you level up faster, RP purchases will not help you climb the ranked ladder. Virtually all store items are cosmetic only and give no competitive edge.

With that said, there are a few skins that reportedly provide players a slight in-game advantage, albeit unintentionally. Some skins have even been banned in professional play.

Can I Refund My Purchases?

It is possible to refund certain purchases – you will need to contact support or use a refund token.

For further guidance on LoL’s refund policy, click here.

How Do I Stop Spending Money on League?

League of Legends can be addictive, and it’s easy to lose sight of how much time and money you’re putting into the game.

If you find that League is consuming your bank account (and day-to-day life), make sure to seek professional help and guidance.

