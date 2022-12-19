How to Find and Open Startup Folder in Windows

The startup folder in Windows automatically launches all the applications inside it when your computer starts. If you want to configure your startup applications, you’ll first need to access the Startup folder.

However, the startup folder is located inside a hidden folder, making it harder to find from the File Manager. If you want to know how you can open and find this particular folder, we have covered all the information.

How to Find and Open Startup Folders in Windows?

There are two different types of Startup folders in Windows, a local startup folder and a common startup folder.

The local startup folder applies the changes you make only to your current user account. On the other hand, the common startup folder applies the changes you make to all the user accounts in the computer.

Furthermore, both of these folders are inside default hidden folders. So, you will need to enable the Show hidden folder option to be able to access them from File Manager. To do so, you can click on View, select Show and enable Hidden items.

Local Startup Folder

There are two ways you can access the local startup folder on your computer. You can either open it from the run dialog box or through the File Manager.

Launch Run dialog box by pressing Windows + R button. Type in shell:startup

Press Enter to open the local startup folder.

Alternatively, if you want to open the local startup folder from the File Manager, it is located at:

C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup

Common Startup Folder

You can also open the common startup folder from either the Run dialog box or the File Manager.

Press Windows + R hotkey to open the Run Utility. Type in shell:common startup

Press Enter to open the common startup folder.